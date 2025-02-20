Married at First Sight is in full swing, and applications are already open for 2026.

Already up to its 12th season, the show is mainly known for drama, but it has also led to happily ever after for some couples.

This week, Channel Nine announced it was on the lookout for its next batch of brides and grooms.

“If you’re searching for ‘The One’ and are ready to settle down, Australia’s biggest social experiment could help you find your soulmate,” an article from 9Entertainment read.

“That’s right, Married At First Sight is back in 2026 and is currently on the search for participants of all ages and backgrounds who are genuinely committed to finding love.”

Many only dream of finding a love like Jules and Cam from MAFS. (Credit: Instagram)

We know the drill, but the article said science and psychology were used to help singles find love, and people meet their matches for the first time on their wedding days.

“This is not a competition and there is no cash prize up for grabs. Instead, you could walk away with the most valuable prize of all… true love,” it continued.

While the show promises love and genuine connections, many MAFS fans have different opinions.

“Not sure why they do a call out when 80% of the cast are influencers, already have a following, have been on TV before, or are friends with previous cast members,” one person commented on an Instagram post about applicants.

“I’ll do it as long as I get to write my own script, do my own edits, and actually get matched with someone who I will be with forever,” another said.

Love is never a guarantee on MAFS. (Credit: Channel Nine)

How to apply for MAFS Australia?

Previous contestants have said the application process is lengthy and extensive, involving background checks and interviews. Some of the questions cover weight, height, clothing size, and past relationship experiences.

Across 11 complete seasons, only a handful of couples are still together. On the other hand, there are many who have left the show unsatisfied and without their reputations intact and have spoken about the impacts of the “edits” on MAFS.

To be eligible to be on the show, you will need to put aside four months, with filming for the 2026 season expected to take place from July to November 2025.

If you’re not deterred by all of this, you can apply here.