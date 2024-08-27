Inside Paralympian Ellie Cole’s extraordinary life so far

When it comes to overcoming adversity, Ellie Cole has it covered.

Rising to fame as a teenager where she competed at international swimming events, and eventually the Beijing, London, Rio de Janeiro, and Tokyo Paralympics, at just 32 she’s achieved more than what most do in a lifetime.

From taking part in the 2024 season I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Australia, to now commentating at the Paris Paralympics, it’s safe to say Ellie is no stranger to taking on a challenge!

Ellie is Australia’s most decorated female Paralympian. (Credit: Getty)

How did Ellie Cole lose her leg?

When Ellie was just two years old, the future Paralympian was diagnosed with a rare tumor, specifically a neurosarcoma that was wrapped around the nerves of her right leg.

Sadly, after significant attempts to treat her cancer with chemotherapy, on February 14, 1994, Ellie’s right leg was amputated above the knee in an attempt to stop the cancer from metastasizing and spreading throughout her small body.

Two months later, Ellie’s loving mum enrolled her daughter in swimming lessons to aid in her rehabilitation and recovery and the rest as they say is history!

How many medals has Ellie Cole won?

Before she had even celebrated her 30th birthday, Ellie was already Australia’s most decorated female Paralympian with six gold, five silver, and six bronze medals under her belt from four Olympic games.

During her professional swimming career, Ellie competed in 50m, 100m, and 400m freestyle, 100m backstroke, and the 4 x 100m medley.

At her fourth and final Paralympics, Ellie was named as Australia’s flagbearer for the Tokyo 2020 Closing Ceremony – a fitting end to a truly incredible career.

“It honestly is a fairytale ending to such a wonderful career that I will treasure for the rest of my life,” the athlete said at the time.

Ellie is currently starring on season ten of I’m A Celeb. (Credit: Instagram)

What does Ellie Cole do now?

In August 2022, Ellie announced that she would be retiring from the sport after 19 years of competing.

Shortly after, Ellie confirmed she would be an ambassador for human resources company APM where should would advocate for people with a disability.

For the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games Ellie was also appointed as the General Manager of the Australian Team.

More recently, on April 1, 2023, Ellie was appointed to the Paralympics Australia Board. She is also available for panel participation, MC Event and Event Hosting, and Keynotes and Workshops.

It was love at first sight for these two. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Ellie Cole’s partner?

While competing at the 2012 London Paralympic Games, Ellie crossed paths with Silvia Scognamiglio who was working as an events planner for the Paralympic committee at the time.

In the 12 years since, the couple has been inseparable, Ellie later revealing to 9Honey that after the games they would FaceTime at least six times everyday.

Ultimately, Silvia and Ellie made the move to live with one another, the pair keeping much of their relationship out of the spotlight until early 2024.

A welcome arrival. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

Does Ellie Cole have any kids?

Taking her fans by surprise, Ellie revealed she and Silvia had welcomed a baby boy into the world in early February 2024, shortly before she headed to the South African jungle to film I’m A Celeb.

“They say when your own child is born, it is one of the greatest miracles you could ever hope for. We are feeling so blessed,” Ellie penned in an emotional announcement post.

“We know that he will make us see the world in an entirely different way. Welcome to the world, little Felix. All we see is you, 💙” Ellie gushed.



