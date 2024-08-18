Aussie Olympic breaker Rachael Gunn is making the most of her 15 minutes of fame! After going viral for her polarising routine in Paris, sources say university lecturer Raygun is being courted by producers of reality TV series I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!.

New Idea is exclusively told that Network 10 is “very interested” in getting the 36-year-old onto the next season. They are reportedly in the early stages of casting.

“Raygun would be the ideal campmate,” says our insider. “The public will want to hear her story in the jungle. Love her or loathe her, she has everyone talking.

Raygun competes during the Breaking B-Girls Round Robin Group B battle at Paris 2024. Credit: Getty)

“It’s these viral moments and water- cooler conversations that I’m A Celebrity will want to capitalise on, and they won’t want to miss out on a casting moment like this.”

Rachael made global headlines when her rather unusual breaking moves – which included a ‘kangaroo hop’ – earned her zero points.

Comparisons were made to comedic fictional characters like Kath & Kim’s Kath Day-Knight and Elaine from Seinfeld. But not every reaction was negative.

Robert Irwin and Julia Morris would welcome Raygun onto the show. (Image: Channel 10)

Rachael received resounding support from her fellow Aussie athletes at the Closing Ceremony,and even caught the attention of Adele!

During her recent concert in Munich, Adele told the crowd “the breakdancing lady” was “the best thing that has happened at the Olympics”.

In an interview with Rachael before her Olympic debut, she told New Idea she couldn’t wait to “make Australians proud.”

“When I started breaking in my mid-twenties, I never thought I’d be an elite athlete representing my country at the biggest games in the world,” Rachael said.

Raygun performing the ‘kangaroo hop’ at Paris 2024. (Image: Getty)

The Macquarie University lecturer said she first became intrigued with breaking when she accompanied Samuel Free, who is now her husband and coach, to his breaking training session in 2008.

Rachael, who learnt ballet, tap and jazz as a child, says she didn’t take it up seriously until she saw a woman in the centre of a breaking circle surrounded by men in 2011.

“That moment stood out for me, and I thought ‘I can do this too’,” Rachael says.

“Having men and women participate and dance together equally at the Games is such a positive outcome for everyone.”