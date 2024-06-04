She hasn’t even welcomed her second baby yet, but Jules Robinson is ready for a third!

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the former MAFS star confirmed she and her husband Cam, 40, “want to have another baby”.

“Who knows? I think if there’s a will, there’s a way,” she said.

This comes three months after Jules posted a slew of candid pregnancy photos to Instagram.

While the first images were professional glam shots, with Jules holding her baby bump, the carousel ended with two recent no-makeup paparazzi shots.

Jules Robinson is pregnant with her second child. (Credit: Instagram)

Jules shared both sets of photos in an attempt to show that pregnancy “ain’t all glamour”.

“This is me, that is me, and that is also me,” the former MAFS star wrote in the caption.

“Some days I feel beautiful and marvel at my body and all that it’s doing, I’m firing on all cylinders and being productive, and some days I feel like I just want to do nothing, nest, rest and probably cry about something.. 🤷🏼‍♀️.”

Jules explained that while at times she “honours those feelings” and takes a step back, other days she seeks distractions.

Jules and Cam share three-year-old son Ollie. (Credit: Instagram)

“Sometimes I dig deep and still go and do something to make me feel better,” the mother-of-one wrote.

Jules’ candid post received plenty of admiration from her followers and industry friends.

Edwina Bartholomew was among the many adoring commenters, writing: “Both glorious.”

Fellow reality TV star Holly Kingston, who is married to Bachelor alum Jimmy Nicholson, added: “I love every you.”

Baby number two is due in July. (Credit: Instagram)

Jules and Cam, who met on season six of MAFS and are still together all these years later, announced they were expecting their second child in February this year.

The couple, who share three-year-old son Ollie, posted a family video to Instagram featuring Jules’ burgeoning baby bump.

“When 3 becomes 4 🥰,” they wrote at the time. We both can only imagine our hearts capacity to love will just keep on expanding.”

Their little one is expected to join the clan in July this year.

