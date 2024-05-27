Married At First Sight’s Jules Robinson has shared a stunning hair transformation ahead of welcoming her second child. And some fans have been left shocked.

Taking to Instagram, the 42-year-old shared a video undergoing the hair treatment, which included a dye, cut, and blow dry.

“The magic is in the sauce 😉,” the caption from the hairdresser read, seemingly referring to the dye.

Jules was quick to comment, adding: “Ohh. The special secret sauce haha. That I even bring to you ! 🤫😂.”

Some fans were shocked to learn that Jules’ hair was dyed.

Before After

“I always thought this was your natural colour!” one perplexed follower wrote.

“You look absolutely stunning Jules. You are glowing ,” another added.

“Such a beautiful lady,” a third penned.

Jules’ transformation comes a week after she shared a candid parenting confession ahead of welcoming her second child with her husband, Cam Merchant.

Appearing on the Jess Rowe Big Talk Show to speak about her time during and after MAFS, including how she is navigating motherhood, Jules opened up about “mum guilt”.

Jules and Cam are preparing to welcome their second child.

It began when her husband Cam, 40, would post videos of their baby boy Ollie; some commentary suggested that Jules wasn’t doing as much for their son as the cricketer.

At first, the discourse affected Jules to the point where she would get into arguments with Cam about the videos.

“It would upset me,” she told Jess Rowe. “I’d argue with Cam; we’d get in an argument which was awful.”

Now, Jules has developed a thick skin regarding online opinion.

The couple already share a son named Ollie.

“It rolls off me because I know I’m doing everything in my power to fill that cup,” she said on the podcast. “I eventually (told Cam) ‘You keep on being that man because it’s showing people that we’re equal when it comes to this role’.”

The 42-year-old added that she and Cam are “very different” and “lead very different lives”.

After meeting on season six of Married At First Sight, Jules and Cam married (for real) in November 2019. They welcomed their first son, Oliver Chase Merchant, a year later.

Little Ollie will officially be an older brother in July as the couple prepare to welcome their second child.

Ready for your own chance at romance? Sign up for eharmony today!