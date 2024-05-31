Australian rock royalty Cold Chisel have just announced they will be reuniting for a huge national tour kicking off later this year.

The iconic band will play various shows across Australia to celebrate their 50th anniversary, kicking off the tour in Armidale, where they were based back in 1974.

The Big Five-0 tour is open to fans of all ages and will give us all the chance to hear the beloved rockers perform their iconic songs such as Khe Sanh and Flame Trees, one more time.

Cold Chisel frontman Jimmy Barnes first teased the tour on May 28 by posting a random snippet of a live Khe Sanh performance to Instagram alongside a caption that read, “Watch this space…”

The official announcement came the following morning in another post on Jimmy’s Instagram page. “This time, the band isn’t touring to promote a new album; they are touring for the best possible reason … ‘because we all love playing gigs together,'” the caption read.

When is Cold Chisel touring Australia?

Cold Chisel will play 11 shows as part of their The Big Five-0 tour, performing in numerous major cities and regional centres across the country.

The Big Five-0 Tour Dates:

(Credit: Getty)

When do tickets go on for the Cold Chisel 2024 Australia tour?

Tickets will be available to purchase via Ticketek and Ticketmaster. Limited tickets will go on sale to members of Cold Chisel’s mailing list from 12 pm (local times) on May 31. General Public on sale will begin at 12 pm (local times) on June 4.

What are the prices of Cold Chisel’s The Big Five-0 Tour tickets?

There are a range of tickets are available for the Cold Chisel tour – ticket pricing slightly differs depending on the venue.

A Reserve Tickets: $199*

B Reserve Tickets: $139.90*

B reserve tickets for Cold Chisel’s Sydney show start at $139.90 per person, with A reserve tickets starting at $199.*

Tickets are limited to 10 per customer.

Will there be any support acts playing prior?

Peterson Wines – Red Hot Summer Tour, Armidale, NSW

The Cruel Sea

Birds of Tokyo

The Superjesus

Karen Lee Andrews

Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Broadbeach, QLD

Karen Lee Andrews

The Entertainment Quarter, Sydney, NSW

The Cruel Sea

Karen Lee Andrews

WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong, NSW

Karen Lee Andrews

Sandalford Wines – Red Hot Summer Tour, Perth, WA

The Cruel Sea

Birds of Tokyo

The Superjesus

Karen Lee Andrews

Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, VIC

The Cruel Sea

Karen Lee Andrews

Victoria Park, Brisbane, QLD

The Cruel Sea

Karen Lee Andrews

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow, NSW

Karen Lee Andrews

Victoria Park Newington – Red Hot Summer Tour, Ballarat, VIC

The Cruel Sea

Birds of Tokyo

The Superjesus

Karen Lee Andrews

MyState Bank Arena, Hobart, TAS

Karen Lee Andrews

VAILO Adelaide 50, Adelaide, SA

The Cruel Sea

The Superjesus

