Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli are expecting their second child!

Married at First Sight lovebirds Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli have revealed they’re expecting another baby!

The pair, who met and fell in love during the sixth season of the reality show, are already proud parents of their son, Lucius, who was born in February 2023.

The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on October 22, in a sweet joint carousel post.

“Knocked up n’ knocked out. Will be back bigger (🤰🏻) and better soon… fingers crossed!” they shared.

The carousel kicked off with their son, Lucius, a two-year-old, kissing Martha’s growing bump. It also included a photo of a rainbow, Lucius with his dad, and her pregnancy cravings.

Other MAFS stars were quick to share their excitement over the news.

“Genuinely yelled with excitement for you both! Congrats!!!! Woooooo❤️❤️❤️,” 2022 star Jack Millar wrote.

Domenica Calarco, who welcomed her first child into the world in August, also shared her congratulations.

Former MAFS bride Sarah Roza also wrote: “Congratulations!! ❤️Fabulous news!”

The Bachelor Australia star Laura Byrne, who welcomed her third child with Matty J in September, wished the couple all the best.

“I hope this pregnancy is so much smoother than the last. The biggest congratulations for your gorgeous family,” she wrote under the post.

During her first pregnancy, Martha revealed that she was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, which is severe nausea and vomiting that lasts more than a few days.

Martha previously shared that she struggled during her first pregnancy (pictured). (Credit: Instagram)

Previously, she shared that she was at “breaking point”.

“I don’t know how I can be so up and down,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, and also had a sore throat, fever and no energy.

“I felt OK yesterday but today I literally feel like I’m dying. Last week I spent four days straight in the house on the couch.

“Every hour feels like a day I have work commitments looming over my head and can’t help but feel like I’ve completely neglected everything I worked so hard to build.”

“I feel like I’m at breaking point.”

