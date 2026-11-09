Beaconsfield mine survivor Todd Russell dies aged 54

Beaconsfield mine collapse survivor Todd Russell has died aged 54, following a battle with an undisclosed illness.

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His son Trent Russell announced the news on November 10, revealing he had passed away on November 9.

“He fought an uphill battle, but like everything he did in life, his final moments were on his own terms,” his son said.

“Last night, in the comfort of his own home and surrounded by loved ones, Todd/Dad took his last breath after six days at home filled with family, friends, love and laughter.

Todd Russell has died aged 54 following a battle with an undisclosed illness. (Credit: Todd Russell Facebook)

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“Rest easy, you will be forever missed.”

His family had not disclosed his illness, but earlier this month, he shared an update on his health, explaining he wanted to share his final days with his family and loved ones.

He explained that “after years of pain, uncertainty, appointments, treatments, setbacks, and endless battles plus the emotional exhaustion of having to pick myself up time and time again, have left me with nothing left to give”.

“The time has come, medically and physically, where there are no further options on either front for me, and there is no more fight left in me.”

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He had been battling an illness since 2024, and was also diagnosed with leukaemia.

Todd and his co-worker, Brant Webb were rescued after they had become trapped by a rockfall on Anzac Day in 2006, when the Beaconsfield gold mine collapsed.

The pair were presumed dead, after miner Larry Knight passed away. They had survived on a single muesli bar and groundwater that seeped through nearby rocks.

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Todd Russell and Brant Webb survived when the Beaconsfield mine collapse. (Credit: Getty)

The rescue operation took five days, and the men were in a tiny work basket, trapped 900 metres below ground.

Since the news of his passing has been announced, there has been an outpouring of tributes.

“Devastating news overnight. I can’t find many words to offer right now. Mainly that I’m thankful for the life of Todd Russell,” Tasmanian MP of The Liberal Party, Michael Ferguson posted on social media.

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“Sending my deepest condolences to Todd’s family and all who loved him. We’re definitely the poorer for his passing. Rest in peace mate.”

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff took to social media to share his condolences.

Tasmanian MP Michael Ferguson shared his condolences. (Credit: Michael Ferguson)

“Vale Todd Russell. Thoughts this morning are with Todd’s loved ones and everyone who had the absolute pleasure of knowing him,” he wrote.

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State Emergency Services Minister Felix Ellis also paid tribute to him.

“A man who emerged from the darkest place on earth and showed the courage, mateship and larrikin sense of humour that would light up those years before and since,” he wrote on Facebook.