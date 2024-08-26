James Middleton recently shared a sweet insight into his life with his son Inigo and their adorable fur friends.

In celebration of International Dog Day, the 37-year-old posted a photo of Inigo sat with their six family dogs: Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala and Isla.



James keeps his family life relatively privates and whenever he does post about his young son, chooses to cover his face.

Inigo and his ‘siblings’… (Credit: Instagram)

James, Kate Middleton’s younger brother, and his wife Alizee Thevenet welcomed their baby boy, Inigo Middleton, in October 2023. He is first cousins with the future King of England, Kate Middleton’s son, Prince George.

When James celebrated his 37th birthday on April 15, 2024, it marked his first birthday as a father. He shared a sweet post to Instagram with his baby boy to commemorate his special day.

“Matching bérets to celebrate my Birthday 🎈,” he penned. “Surrounded by family, friends and of course my dogs ❤️.”

James celebrated his first birthday as a father in October 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

James announced the birth of his son on October 28, 2023, in a sweet post on Instagram.

“He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy 💙,” he wrote.

“No matter how prepared I thought I was, I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three.”

Mable looked over-the-moon about the baby news! (Credit: Instagram)

The new dad previously announced the happy news with a photo of his wife as she showed her baby bump alongside their dog Mable.

“We couldn’t be more excited … well Mable might be ❤️,” he wrote.

“It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family.”

Ella was James’ adorable black dog who sadly passed away in January 2023 from a “very short illness.”

It was Ella who introduced the now-happy couple in 2018 after she walked up to Alizee while they were both at South Kensington Club in Chelsea.

The couple later got engaged in 2019 before later trying the knot in an intimate celebration in the south of France in September 2021.