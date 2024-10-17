Prince William set to star in new TV documentary

Prince William is set to feature in an impactful new TV documentary aimed at changing public perceptions around homelessness.

Titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, the two-part program offers an in-depth look at The Royal Foundation’s Homewards initiative.



The TV documentary is expected to air on ITV on October 30 and 31.

In the newly-released trailer, an interview asked the royal: “There will be some people who might question whether you’re the right person to lead this project and its efforts to end homelessness. How would you respond to that?”



Prince William replied: “I think everyone having a right to a safe and stable home benefits us all. I come with no other agenda than desperately trying to help people who are in need. And I see that as part of my role.



“Why else would I be here if I’m not using this role properly to influence and help people where I can.”

Prince William recently visited a special exhibition at Saatchi Gallery which will also feature in the documentary. (Credit: Getty)

The Prince of Wales launched his Homewards project in June 2023 – the new series will follow the future king as he launched his ambitious project and will uncover the behind-the-scenes of the first year of the program.

It will also feature well-known advocates of the project, as well as those leading individual projects across the UK.

The Royal Foundation, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ charity, has described Homewards as “a five-year program that aims to demonstrate that it’s possible to end homelessness by working with six locations across the UK to put collaboration at the heart of the response.”

“As we work to demonstrate that it is possible to end homelessness, #Homewards is also about changing the narrative, improving the understanding of what it means to be homeless,” William wrote in an Instagram post. (Credit: Instagram)

What is the Prince of Wales’ Homewards Project?

Homewards is a five-year project launched by Prince William in 2023, intended to bring together a range of people and organisations to develop bespoke homelessness solutions.

The project is focused on six flagship locations Sheffield, Northern Ireland, Aberdeen, Lambeth, Newport and Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole.

“Homewards aims to give people across the UK hope that homelessness can be prevented by showing them the progress we can make when we collaborate,” Prince William writes on the Homewards website.

“It’s a big task, but I firmly believe that by working together it is possible to make homelessness rare, brief and unrepeated, and I am very much looking forward to working with our six locations to make our ambition a reality.”