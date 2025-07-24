Did this SHOCKING act just cost Laura her spot in the MasterChef Grand Final?

As the MasterChef Australia grand final draws closer, it seems one of the competition favourites may have just plated up a one way ticket home.

Popular chef Laura Sharrad has landed herself in some serious hot water after she was caught on camera doing what many viewers are labelling “disgusting” while in the kitchen.

During a recent immunity challenge, the 29-year-old was spotted blowing flames while cooking wagyu steaks – and she’s now being dragged through hot coals over it.

“What’s with Laura blowing all over the steak,” one eagle-eyed fan commented on social media.

“Laura stop blowing on food,” another added.

Laura has been slammed for blowing on her steaks during an immunity challenge. (Credit: Network Ten)

But it wasn’t just Laura who was slammed for demonstrating lack of hygiene during the challenge. Melbourne’s Vue De Monde Executive Chef, Hugh Allen, was also seen doing the same thing!

“Totally fine if you’re only cooking for yourself, but not if you’re going to serve the food to others,” wrote a different fan.

“That’s a no-no,” another exclaimed.

While Laura and Hugh’s shocking act has left many viewers with a bad taste in their mouth, former MasterChef star Sumeet Saigal says there are strict hygiene rules in place on the show that everyone on set has to follow.

“You’re always briefed about hygiene and you’re always reminded, ‘No double dipping, no using spoons again, make sure anything that falls on the ground goes in the bin’,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle.

Laura is a favourite to take out the show. (Credit: Network Ten)

“Yes, you may have a slip-up now and again. But the thing is, when you compare what happens on the show versus what people don’t see happen in commercial kitchens, you’re looking at a pretty safe environment.”

She continued: “Even things like meat temperatures when you’re doing service challenges, after the clock goes off, people come around and check the meat temperature. It’s very deeply and very seriously considered in the MasterChef kitchen, including washing hands before we start the cook.”

