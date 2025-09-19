Jelena Dokic hits back at critics in brave body positivity message

Jelena Dokic has hit back at her critics in an empowering post about body positivity.

The tennis pro, 42, took to her Instagram account on Thursday, September 18, to share a lengthy message about overcoming criticism.

She posted three photographs of herself from three different decades when she was “three different sizes” and recalled how she had received negativity at all of the stages.

One picture showed her playing tennis, while the second was of her working as a commentator, and the third was from the night of her Logies win in August.

“Three different decades, three different sizes, three different stages of life, three different ages and three different periods of life with very different careers,” she wrote in a caption.

Jelena Dokic has shared photographs from three decades in her life alongside some poignant words. (Credit: Instagram)

“On the left in my 20s and a successful tennis player, middle in my 30s reinventing myself and starting out in different fields and on the right now in my 40s as former world number 4 tennis player, speaker, commentator, tv personality, 2-time bestselling author and the subject of a number 1, Logie-winning documentary.

“Different decades, different sizes, different successes but the same hard-working and good person. And still someone always had a problem and something bad to say or write. Yes, even in my 20s and size 4 and in my 30s and a size 22 and in my 40s as a size 10.

“Whether a tennis player, commentator, author, speaker and advocate. And guess what, that’s the reality. Someone will always have something to say or criticise.

“Too big, too small, too strong, too weak, not good enough, too successful. Always something. Unfortunately that’s the world and society we live in. So you do you.

Jelena urged people not to listen to criticism from others. (Credit: Instagram)

“Block the outside noise, you don’t need external validation and never lose time and energy in your life worrying about what people will say about you. Let them talk.”

Jelena went on to encourage others to remember they are “worthy” and to hold their “head high no matter what”.

She insisted people should value themselves on their personality traits, rather than their appearance or achievements, as she commended herself for being “kind, generous, empathetic” and “unbreakable”.

“Be a good person and be kind. That’s all that matters at the end of the day,” she added.

“Never allow anyone’s negative, mean and ignorant opinions and words to affect you. Be your own biggest cheerleader.”

Jelena is known for sharing inspiring content on social media, and recently shared a post about “choosing” yourself.

Earlier in September, the sportswoman posted some poignant words about putting yourself first and not settling for less than you deserve.

Jelena was abused by her father Damir throughout her tennis career. (Credit: Getty)

Jelena candidly spoke about realising you are not “loved” and urged others to “choose themselves” rather than settle for someone who doesn’t love them.

“In life, sometimes you have to be honest with yourself, as hard as it might be, and realise: I have people close to me or I am with someone that doesn’t love me, doesn’t appreciate me, and doesn’t value me,” she penned.

“I am not seen, heard, accepted, or loved. It’s such a hard truth to face and accept, especially when you have given it your all.

“But the moment you admit this, you start to take your power back and you reclaim your worth. You can start to look forward and heal.

“Choose yourself. You don’t need to be and you shouldn’t be somewhere or with someone that doesn’t truly love you, care for you, and truly see you.”

Jelena Dokic recently went public with her new boyfriend, Yane. (Credit: Instagram)

Jelena urged people to only seek out “unconditional love” and “move on” from anyone who makes them feel unworthy.

Jelena did not confirm whether she was referring to a specific experience in her personal life or simply giving general advice to her 311,000 followers.

The athlete was abused by her father, Damir, throughout her tennis career and detailed her experience in her 2017 memoir, Unbreakable.

She has recently found love again with her new boyfriend, Yane Veselinov, following her split from her ex, Tin Bikic.

Jelena went public with Yane in July, and fans were delighted that she had found happiness again.