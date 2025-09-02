Marty Fox slams Scotty Cam for sharing “harsh” contestant criticism

Marty Fox never minces his words when it comes to critiquing houses on The Block, and this year has been no exception.

From saying that Han and Can’s main bedroom made him want to “vomit”, to Robby and Mat’s kids’ bedroom reminding him of an “upmarket nursing home”, his comments stand out from the other judges.

Now, he has broken his silence on how he’s coming across, and said host Scott Cam might have a bit to do with it.

Speaking to Shelley Craft on The Block Podcast, he was asked if he regretted what he said, now that he was seeing the full picture as a viewer.

“Absolutely not,” he said.

“And you know what’s crazy? I do feel for the contestants because in the delivery from Scotty, I think it would come across so harsh, but then I think when they’re sitting at home watching it, they might see that my tone always has a very deliberate angle.”

Scott Cam has been delivering all of the judges’ feedback on The Block. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

The real estate agent and judge said even his children have criticised his comments.

“I think that I wouldn’t change a thing, watching it back and enjoying it with the kids,” he continued. “I’ve had Freddy pull me up and say ‘Dad!'”

While his children have criticised his delivery, he said they also made some great points!

This year, fans have also taken issue with Marty’s feedback.

“Marty is trying too hard to be the harsh critic, Shaynna is out of touch and tends to focus on meaningless things like minor design choices that are easily interchangeable,” one fan vented in frustration on Reddit. “I don’t mind Darren too much.”

“Marty is just polarising,” another added.

Marty Fox might not be on The Block for much longer. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

Where is Marty Fox moving to?

There’s also been speculation about if he’s going to remain as a judge on the show.

In July, he dropped a bombshell on the With the Fox podcast.

The White Fox Real Estate owner revealed that he is opening offices in London and Dubai in the coming months.

Not only that, but he said he has a research trip planned in 2026 in the US. He also plans to move with his family to Europe in June 2027.

A source exclusively told New Idea that this timeline would make it harder for Marty to commit to filming future seasons of The Block.

Marty also said he would not rule out hosting the juggernaut show overseas or leading his own series.