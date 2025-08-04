Beloved judge on The Block hints at exit and overseas judging gig

The Block judge Marty Fox has suggested he is leaving the worksite for greener pastures … overseas!

Marty, 37, dropped the bombshell during a recent chat on the With the Fox podcast.

The owner of Whitefox Real Estate shared he is opening offices in London and Dubai in the coming months.He told the Herald Sun that the business was tracking towards $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion in annual sales.

The judge also has a research trip to the US planned for 2026 to look at possible expansions there.

Is this Marty Fox’s season of The Block? (Credit: Channel Nine)

“It’s 100 per cent happening” he told the publication. “Once we land in the US, it’s game on.”

Marty also revealed he and his family would be moving to Europe for at least a year starting in June 2027 to support his new business rollouts.

But as our source points out, this timeline would likely make Marty unavailable to film any season of The Block that airs in 2028, and possibly even.

Production typically begins at the start of each year and goes for several months, with the auctions filmed live in early November.

While Marty is planning to relocate, he said he would not rule the opportunity to judge The Block overseas, or leading his own series.

Fans have already suggested that Neale Whitaker should return to be a judge, alongside Shaynna Blaze and Darren Palmer, if Marty were to ever leave.

If Marty Fox does leave The Block, fans would love Neale Whittaker to take his place. (Credit: Channel Nine)

However, there has not been a confirmation about his departure.

When it comes to judging, Marty told the Herald Sun that he liked to take a direct approach.

“I give feedback in black and white. It’s direct, but always practical. The contestants really appreciate that,” he said.

“They’re there to make as much profit as possible, so I judge through the lens of delivering a product to market.”