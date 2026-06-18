The Block 2026: Aerial photos reveal major design risks in finished homes

The countdown is on for the 2026 season of The Block, and New Idea has obtained photos of the completed houses, which mark an architectural reset from the previous season.

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While filming wrapped up in May, the show revealed its first look at the new series this week, and it only scratches the surface.

As we know, this year’s contestants are working on homes in Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, and you don’t have to wait to see what they look like.

The exclusive aerial photos are a stark comparison to last year’s homes in Daylesford. They stand out from previous seasons because of their clean, horizontal rooflines.

2026 is all about the front yard. (Credit: Channel Nine/Media Mode) (Credit: Media Mode )

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Based on the photos alone, it looks like the show has flipped the concept of a backyard.

Instead of the spacious backyards with pools, this time around the show is choosing to have the pools, oversized decks, landscaped gardens and outdoor entertainment areas in the front yards.

Interestingly, three of the homes neighbour one another and are only separated by fences, which are the only barriers between the driveways and pools.

However, one front yard has gone the extra mile with a path leading to an outdoor fireplace, which will prove invaluable on chilly nights on the coast.

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If it were won in a challenge, as Robby and Mat did in the 2025 season, it would benefit the contestants because it wouldn’t be factored into their weekly budgets.

While the design choices mark a new direction for the show, insiders previously told New Idea there was chatter about it being a “risky” approach.

Especially when two homes were passed in last year, and the $2.99 million reserve price was considered too high, but Channel Nine refused to lower it.

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Fans now can see the homes before they even go to auction. (Credit: Media Mode)

The recent photos are vastly different to those New Idea obtained just weeks ago, where the properties looked far from finished.

Despite the trailer teasing that this season could be one of the biggest yet, the path to get there allegedly wasn’t easy.

We will have to wait until the auction to see if the contemporary designs have paid off.

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