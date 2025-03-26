Prince Harry has resigned from his charity Sentebale after the relationship between its trustees and the chair of the board “broke down beyond repair”.

The Duke of Sussex has left in solidarity with his co-founder and the entire board of trustees, after the “infighting” created “an untenable situation”.

The charity provides support for children and young people living in poverty, and suffering from HIV/AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana. It was jointly founded by Prince Seeiso and Harry in 2006 after he visited Lesotho during his 2004 gap year.

The story was broken by The Times on March 25 GMT, and the publication understands the charity is now the subject of a Charity Commission investigation.

Founders express shock

Harry released a joint statement with his co-founder and said the charity was founded to honour the late Princess Diana, and Leesio’s mother, who died in 2003.

“With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as patrons of the organisation until further notice, in support of and solidarity with the board of trustees who have had to do the same,” they said.

The joint statement said they would step down from their duties as patrons “until further notice”.

The night before the story broke, a Sentebale spokesperson said that the charity restructured its board as “confirmation of its strategy to redeploy senior roles to be proximate to most of the team and programmes in southern Africa”.

Allegations against the chair

Harry also released a statement and said she was asked to step down, but she sued the charity to remain as the chair, “further underscoring the broken relationship”.

“We thank all the trustees for their service over the years and are truly heartbroken they’ve had to follow through with this act,” he said.

“What’s transpired is unthinkable. We are in shock that we have to do this, but we have a continued responsibility to Sentebale’s beneficiaries, so we will be sharing all of our concerns with the Charity Commission as to how this came about.

“Although we may no longer be patrons, we will always be its founders, and we will never forget what this charity is capable of achieving when it is in the right care.”

The Senteable spokesperson also said the charity did not receive notice of Harry’s departure.

Zimbabwe-born lawyer Sophie Chandauka was appointed as chair in 2024 and is understood to be suing the trustees after they questioned her suitability.

In a lengthy statement exclusively to the Daily Mail, she alleged that there was a “cover-up” at the charity and she alleges there was “weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, and misogynoir” behind closed doors.

She also said she joined the charity as a proud African, and everything she did was for its mission.

“My actions are guided by the principles of fairness and equitable treatment for all, regardless of social status or financial means,” she said.

“There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people, and then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct.”

Former charity trustees speak out

The former trustees Timothy Boucher, Mark Dyer, Audrey Kgosidintsi, Kelello Lerotholi, and Damian West have also released a statement and said it was not an easy decision.

“For two decades, Sentebale has championed hundreds of thousands of children and young people, providing them with care, training and life skills, which not only benefit each individual child they support, but their families and their communities as a whole,” they said.

“Today’s decision is nothing short of devastating for all of us, but we see no other path forward as the result of our loss of trust and confidence in the chair of the board.”

They also added that they did it in the best interests of Sentebale and that the breakdown of trust led to the lawsuit against the charity.