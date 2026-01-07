Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to be exiled overseas after Epstein scandal

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could be exiled to the Middle East, it has been claimed.

Andrew, 65, surrendered his royal titles after mounting public pressure over his links to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

While he has denied all the allegations against him, Andrew has also been evicted from the Royal Lodge and is due to move out before Easter.

It has been widely speculated that Andrew will move into Marsh Farm on King Charles’ private Sandringham Estate, though the palace has not confirmed this.

Now, royal experts have claimed that Andrew could be exiled overseas, hinting at a potential move to the Middle East.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could be exiled to the Middle East, according to royal experts. (Credit: Getty)

Royal author Robert Jobson has theorised that King Charles’ recent meeting with the ruler of Bahrain could free up a move for Andrew to the country.

“It could be a place where Andrew gets the recognition of being the second son of Queen Elizabeth, rather than this,” he told PEOPLE.

Andrew has previously conducted business in Bahrain, while Spain’s former King Juan Carlos I famously moved to Abu Dhabi in 2020 amid a growing financial scandal.

Experts do not believe that Andrew’s move to the Sandringham Estate will serve as a long-term solution and question whether he will want to live on an “isolated” farm.

“He doesn’t like the sound of being on the Sandringham estate, I think he wants to go somewhere where he can just get away from everything,” biographer Andrew Lownie claimed.

Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has also lost her titles and is being evicted from the Royal Lodge, and she has also been lined up for an overseas move.

Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, have been evicted amid the Epstein scandal. (Credit: Getty)

New Idea understands that Fergie is eyeing up a move to Portugal as she is looking for a fresh start amid the ongoing Epstein scandal.

Sources say Portugal “makes sense” given her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, already owns a property in the European country.

“Fergie thinks it could be the perfect place to regroup and, as she believes, bounce back from [everything],” our exclusive source revealed.

Andrew and Fergie, who divorced in 1996, are both expected to vacate the 30-room Royal Lodge mansion by Easter.

Andrew is believed to be moving to King Charles’ Sandringham Estate. (Credit: Getty)

They were served notice to leave the property on October 30, 2025, and find alternative, private accommodation.

The Palace has faced ongoing scrutiny because of Andrew’s connections to Epstein. Andrew has vehemently denied all allegations against him.

