EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson’s risky plot to sell Andrew’s most intimate letters

Sarah Ferguson is doing whatever it takes to stay afloat, but her latest plan to raise funds could be her most risky yet.

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The former Duchess of York has reportedly been holding secret auctions and selling off jewellery and memorabilia as she works to rebuild her life after her and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s links to Jeffrey Epstein saw them stripped of their titles and evicted from Royal Lodge.

And Fergie, 66, has come under added pressure with bombshell claims made by author Andrew Lownie in the new book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York. He has alleged that Fergie had a “friends with benefits” arrangement with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

A source said to be close to Sarah has strongly denied the allegations, telling The Sun, “This is fabricated nonsense, blatantly untrue and yet another false allegation from Andrew Lownie.”

Fergie and Andrew separated in 1992, but remained close friends after their split. (Credit: Getty Images)

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Lownie is currently defending his claims.

Amid the ongoing scandal, insiders say Fergie has turned her attention back to selling her possessions, but this time, something more personal – a collection of love letters written to her by her ex, Andrew, from whom she separated in 1992.

But sources close to the situation have told New Idea the move could spectacularly misfire. In fact, they claim it could spark a release of similar letters from other women Andrew might have dated since their 1996 divorce.

“She’s got a tonne of letters from Andrew over the years, but she’s taking a big risk that releasing them will start a deluge of identical letters and messages he’s sent to other women,” an insider exclusively tells New Idea.

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Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor were married for 10 years. (Credit: Getty)

“Sarah was kept in the dark about Andrew’s various NDAs with the many women he’s been with, but he’s in a vulnerable position right now and has no means to fight back against any upset ex who wants to ‘compare notes’ with Sarah’s.

“If Sarah wants to prove Andrew really did love her by his letters, she’s in for a rude shock.”

The stakes between the former couple, who are parents to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, are rising, and sources say what’s coming next could get very messy indeed.

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“If Sarah can prove she was completely trusting that Andrew wouldn’t expose her and the girls to anyone nefarious and thus believed the claims against Epstein weren’t true, she can clear her name,” says another insider.

“The cost, of course, will be throwing Andrew under the bus, and she’s desperate enough to do it.”

The source paints a picture of a woman moving through the stages of a very painful reckoning.

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The pair was forced to leave their long-time home at Royal Lodge in early 2026. (Credit: Getty Images)

“Sarah’s starting to move on from shock to anger about the mess Andrew’s caused, and now she’s got nothing to lose and a lot to gain by clearing her name,” our source adds.

Fergie and Andrew were wed in 1986, but separated in 1992 after six years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in 1996.

Despite the split, they remained friends and continued to live together until early 2026, when the pair was forced to leave their long-time home at Royal Lodge due to intensified public scrutiny over Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

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