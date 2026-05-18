Gogglebox Australia star shares exciting family news

It looks like there is a new member of the Gogglebox Australia family, because star Nic Alan has revealed the birth of his first baby!

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The TV personality and primary school teacher, who films Gogglebox with his best mate Milo, confirmed the news via Instagram on May 17.

“Turns out, I’m not the only person who sleeps like this,” he wrote in the caption, which accompanied a picture of him lying next to his baby, where both of them were wrapped in individual blankets.

“Runs in the family I guess🤷🏽‍♂️ Say hello to Georgie ✨,” he continued, and tagged his wife, Courtney, in the post.

His fellow Gogglebox stars were quick to share their excitement in the comments.

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Congratulations to Gogglebox Australia star Mic for the birth of his baby with his wife Courtney! (Credit: Instagram)

“Congratulations!!!! Hello Georgie!!!!” Sarah Marie Fahd wrote.

Her husband, Matty Fahd, commented with, “Congratulations legend!!”

“Omg I could pop Georgie into my handbag..What a cutie! Indulge in the joys of parenthood 🩷,” Kate Dalton gushed.

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Former Gogglebox star, Isabelle Silbery, also said, “Welcome Georgie 🥰”.

However, through Nic and Milo’s official account, the couple revealed that they tied the knot in Casuarina, New South Wales, in 2024.

Milo was in attendance as part of the bridal party, and Nic’s Toy Cavoodle, Yoshimoto, was also the ring bearer.

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Before Nic moved in with his then-girlfriend, and Milo moved in with his fiancée, the pair used to live together.

Speaking on Juice1073 Good Taste Brekky with Chloe and Elerrina, in 2021, the friends shared more about their dynamics at home.

“Behind the couch, where the camera can’t see it’s an absolute bombshell. Everything off-screen is ridiculous. We’re both just as messy as each other,” Nic said.

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Nic and Milo are both in long-term relationships. (Credit: Instagram)

Even though they are no longer roommates, they still film Gogglebox at Nic’s apartment.

“I get to sit on the couch with my best mate and have a few beers and watch TV,” Milo told MyCityLogan.

“And Nic gets a few hours away from the missus.”

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