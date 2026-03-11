Gogglebox star Isabelle Silbery confirms exciting new addition to family

There’s a new addition in the Silbery household – and she’s already stolen everyone’s hearts.

Former Gogglebox Australia star Isabelle Silbery, 41, has welcomed a rescue dog named Goldie into the family, sharing the sweet news on Instagram with a photo of her new pooch snuggled on her lap.

“Our new rescue ‘Goldie’, a puppy farm mamma who’s getting used to the real world 🥰” she captioned the pic.

Isabelle Silbery shared the exciting news of a new addition to the family named Goldie. (Credit: Instagram)

The new addition could be just the boost the family needs after the loss of Isabelle’s beloved grandma Emmie last year.

Isabelle, her mum Kerry, and Emmie won Australian hearts during their decade-long stint on Gogglebox Australia.

Emmie left the show in 2023 after being diagnosed with dementia and passed away in July last year at the age of 96.

Isabelle’s grandma, Emmie, was a much-loved star of Gogglebox Australia. (Credit: Instagram)

Isabelle opened up to New Idea in December about the loss, describing the holiday season as “bittersweet” as the family faced their first Christmas without their beloved matriarch.

Kerry, 72, remembered Emmie as “the life and soul of the party”.

Adding: “She always led the family carol singing on Christmas Day.”

A new furry family member won’t fill that void, but little Goldie looks like a pretty wonderful place to start.

Isabelle, her mum Kerry, and daughter Ruby said goodbye to Gogglebox at the end of 2024, after Foxtel chose not to renew the show.

While Gogglebox Australia continued on Channel 10, the Silbery family was not included in its new format.

Isabelle took to Instagram at the time to share the bittersweet news with fans.

“It’s with a very heavy heart to announce that Mum, Ruby, and I will not be returning to Gogglebox in 2025,” she wrote, before reflecting on their time on the show.

“It might be the end of an era, but it’s also an opportunity for new, exciting beginnings.”