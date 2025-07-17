John Farnham’s son shares sad health update

To say it’s been a tough few years for Aussie music legend, John Farnham, would be an understatement.

After battling oral cancer, the You’re the Voice hitmaker has been dealt another blow.

James Farnham, who is the youngest son of John and wife Jill, has revealed that he has also been dealing with his own health issue and has had to undergo surgery after having a colostomy reversal.

Taking to Instagram, James shared a series of photos from his hospital bed along with a lengthy statement explaining his condition and the medical procedure he went through 12 months ago.

James shared a number of pictures from his recovery on social media. (Credit: Instagram)

“Wow, what a difference a year makes,” he wrote.

“Exactly 12 months ago today, I was going in for my third surgery, hoping to finally reverse my colostomy/ileostomy. It worked. I stayed quiet about it all year because, to be honest, I was scared it would go wrong again. It always seemed to. But this time, I healed properly and there were no complications.”

James went on to tell his followers that he is now well and truly on the road to full recovery.

“Since then, I’ve been building, physically, mentally, emotionally. I started moving again, got back into the gym, cleared my head the best I could. I even got to work with one of my favourite music artists from my teenage years. And most importantly – I became a dad. My biggest dream.”

James says he is now feeling better than ever. (Credit: Instagram)

The post continued: “Two years ago, I couldn’t imagine feeling this way. I was angry, lost, didn’t want to go anywhere or see anyone. Life felt like a dead end. Today, I can finally say, I love my life. I’m genuinely happy.”

James then went on to encourage anyone out there struggling to “hang in there.”

“Check in on your mates. Be kind to yourself. Life’s weird and unpredictable, but it can surprise you in the best ways,” he concluded.

James’ health announcement comes just weeks after he revealed he had welcomed his first child with his partner, Dr Tessa Effendi on July 1.

The Farnham family have been supporting James. (Credit: Instagram)

“Jett John Farnham was born at 5.26pm on Wednesday June 18th at St Vincent’s Private Hospital in Melbourne, weighing 3.176Kgs,” an announcement, released by the couple, read.

An elated John, who reportedly wants to be known as ‘Pa’ to the little one, and his wife of 52 years, Jill, shared their joy at becoming first-time grandparents.

“We are over the moon about the arrival of this perfectly beautiful little boy,” they shared. “He’s already filled our hearts with so much love and we’re so proud and happy for James and Tessa. Welcome to the world, Jett!”

In an extra special move, James and Tessa shared the news of their son’s birth on John’s 76th birthday.