John Farnham reveals being a grandfather has given him a “huge lift”

When it comes to singing, John Farnham is focused on performing for a very special person – his grandson.

The singer’s son, James Farnham, and his partner, Dr Tessa Effendi, announced the birth of their son – John’s first grandchild – on July 1.

Now, he has shared more about being a grandfather in the illustrated edition of his best-selling memoir, The Voice Inside.

“It has given us (he and his wife Jill) both a huge lift,” Farnham wrote of becoming grandparents to his grandson, Jett.

“I am feeling very grateful to still be here and to have my family and friends around me.

“I am going to embrace this next chapter of my life.”

He revealed that he only planned to sing lullabies for his “special audience of one”, but said “never say never”.

As he’s gotten older, he said seeing his children happy has become more important to him.

“I find myself thinking of their happiness more and more,” he wrote.

John and his wife Jill are excited to welcome their family’s newest addition (Credit: Instagram)

The special family news

In a touching move, James and Tessa paid tribute to the You’re the Voice singer when naming their firstborn.

“Jett John Farnham was born at 5.26pm on Wednesday June 18th at St Vincent’s Private Hospital in Melbourne, weighing 3.176Kgs,” an announcement, released by the couple, read.

An elated John, who reportedly wants to be known as ‘Pa’ to the little one, and his wife of 52 years, Jill, shared their joy at becoming first-time grandparents.

“We are over the moon about the arrival of this perfectly beautiful little boy,” they shared at the time. “He’s already filled our hearts with so much love and we’re so proud and happy for James and Tessa. Welcome to the world, Jett!”

In an extra special move, James and Tessa shared the news of their son’s birth on John’s 76th birthday.

James and Tessa just came back from a babymoon to Fiji! (Credit: Instagram)

How is John’s health right now?

“We thought we were excited to meet him—but turns out he was even more excited to meet us, arriving a little ahead of schedule,” their statement continued. “Jett is our whole world in one tiny, noisy, perfect package. We’re smitten, we’re sleep-deprived, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Jett’s birth comes after a big few years for the Farnham clan.

In 2022, John was diagnosed with oral cancer. He underwent gruelling surgery to remove a tumour from his mouth and reconstruct his jaw.

In his memoir, he revealed that his health is “pretty stable now”, and enjoyed just “being”, and did not want to push himself.

Earlier this year James revealed his dad had received the all-clear.

“He’s doing great, he’s doing really well, walking around, kicking goals …. annoying mum,” he told Sunrise presenters Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington.

At the time, he revealed his excitement for John to step into the role of Pa to his son.

“I can’t wait to take him up to the farm and get dad to teach him everything he taught me,” James added.

It’s been a big few years for John, seen here at son Robert’s 2024 wedding. (Credit: Instagram)

In February 2024, John and Jill’s eldest son, Robert Farnham, married his “best friend” and longtime partner, Melissa Kelly.

John attended his son’s wedding with sources telling New Idea at the time that he “would have been the proudest dad ever”.

Amid all the exciting family updates, John was also the subject of the hit documentary, John Farnham: Finding the Voice, in 2023.

A John Farnham book was also published during his cancer battle, the memoir, which was co-authored alongside Poppy Stockell, who had made the documentary.