Why Keith Urban fears wife Nicole Kidman is “addicted to work”

Just last month, at the premiere of her new thriller Holland, Nicole Kidman declared she was quitting film sets for the remainder of 2025.

Advertisement

“I was much more out there last year,” Nicole told The Hollywood Reporter. “This year I have Holland, I have Nine Perfect Strangers, and then I’m off for the rest of the year!”

After an exhausting 2024, during which her beloved mother Janelle passed away, friends say it was long overdue that Nicole kept her promise to husband Keith Urban, 57, to slow down.

However, new photos of the 57-year-old actress looking gaunt and tired on the set of Margo’s Got Money Troubles – in which she’s starring and producing – tell a different story.

Nicole was spotted on the set of Margo’s Got Money Troubles mere days after claiming she was off work “for the rest of the year”. (Credit: Backgrid)

Advertisement

“It’s extraordinary. Not even a month later, and already she’s back on set,” dishes a friend.

“Keith isn’t angry, but he’s worried and understandably very frustrated. He knows how much Nic loves her job, but she keeps moving the goalposts. Instead of putting herself first–something he and the kids need her to do–she’s putting work first every time.”

“Nicole’s still not had a chance to recover from the shock of losing her mum in September – and with Keith on tour, he isn’t around to make sure she’s at least eating and sleeping right.”

Last year was a whirlwind for Nicole, with six high-profile projects released – including Babygirl, A Family Affair, and The Perfect Couple – and many public appearances to promote them all.

Advertisement

“Nicole’s pace isn’t just about acting. She’s involved in fashion campaigns, charities, and she’s always there to help out her mates,” explains the friend.

“She thrives on work – it’s her escape – but Keith’s deep fear is how long she can keep up this pace and at what cost.”

Keith wants his wife home with him and resting. (Credit: Instagram)

While the couple’s teen daughters, Sunday and Faith, are used to their mum being away on movie sets, they’re now at an age when they need serious career direction.

Advertisement

“Keith knows Nic will always prioritise the girls, but he feels she’s gone back on their agreement for her to take some major time out this year,” continues the friend.

“He sees how it’s draining her, especially after such a tough 12 months.

“He just wants her to prioritise her health and their family before she pushes herself too far.”

Stream Holland and Nine Perfect Strangers on Prime Video from $6.58 a month, with a 30-day free trial. SUBSCRIBE HERE.

Advertisement