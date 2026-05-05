How much is a Met Gala ticket? Eye-watering cost of 2026 event revealed

NEED TO KNOW The Met Gala 2026 has hit a record-breaking six-figure ticket price for the first time in its near 80-year history.

for the first time in its near 80-year history. A single seat will set you back $100,000 USD (approximately $140,000 AUD) — a $25,000 jump from last year .

(approximately $140,000 AUD) — a . Tables of ten start at a whopping $350,000 USD , and that’s before you even factor in the cost of the outfit .

start at a whopping , and that’s before you even factor in the . The good news? The event raised a record $42 million for charitable organisations this year.

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The Met Gala – known as the ‘fashion event of the year’ – has become more elite than ever before.

As one of the most iconic nights for Hollywood, many A-listers dream of nabbing an invite from the Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour (sadly the event isn’t up for public sale – making it even more exclusive!).

But, even if they did manage to nab an invitation – you may want to sit down for this one – they now have to cough up a wad of cash to attend.

And like many things these days, with the prices going up due to inflation (we’re not sure this is the reason why), this increase is one you won’t believe.

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Sarah Paulson wearing money as an accessory – doesn’t look like it’s easy to see through! (Credit: Getty Images).

How much does it cost to go to the Met Gala?

For the first time in the near 80-year history, the annual extravagant event is six figures.

The ticket price for the Met Gala 2026 has gone up $25,000 USD (approximately $104,000 AUD).

With a seat at the 2025 Met Gala costing $75,000 USD, that makes the total cost for a seat this year around $100,000 USD (approximately $140,000 AUD).

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And if you want to sit at a table with all of your friends (with Anna Wintour’s approval, of course), a table of ten starts at $350,000 USD (around $480,000 AUD).

Madonna’s look at this year’s Met Gala was show-stopping. (Credit: Getty Images).

Taking into consideration how much the average Australian earns per year (just over $100k), a seat for one event would take years to save for (if one of us mere commoners were ever considered worthy of an invitation!).

But, luckily for most celebrities, not all have to splurge as fashion houses often buy tables and cover the costs.

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Around 400 people are expect to attend this year’s event, and although the cost to attend is exuberant, the event is an opportunity to raise funds for charatible organisations – with the Gala revealing they have raised a record $42 million this year.

Kim Kardashian looking gorgeous as always! (Credit: Getty Images).

Do celebrities pay for the Met Gala?

It’s not only the seat that celebrities pay for of course – once they’ve secure their spot in the fashion event of the year they then have to fund their outfits.

And there’s no chance that they don’t cost an arm and a leg!

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In fact, some choose to spend millions on their fits.

Take Rihanna’s 2015 Met Gala Guo Pei gown, which cost nearly $4,000,000 USD to create.

Rihanna wowed the internet with this dress at the 2015 Met Gala – dubbed the ‘omlette dress’. (Credit: Getty Images).

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However, many of the creations aren’t purchased by the A-listers, and instead the designers bear the cost of their creations (typically costing between $50-$500k USD) as their designs on the red carpet are a huge publicity opportunity.

Plus, we can’t forget the cost of hair and make up, jewellrey and the shoes!

But really, at the end of the day, the cost is probably the last thing the celebrities are worried about – because it’s worth it.