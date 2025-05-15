Are you looking for love?

Whether you’re searching in the real world or in a comforting rom-com, we’ve got just the thing to spark some inspiration!

From romance books based in the Regency era, to faeries and vampires, and even some spicy stories, this guide has got it all.

Simply sit back, enjoy the ride, and lose yourself in the joy of falling in love (with a book).

While you’ve no doubt binged the film saga countless of times over the years (or is that just me?), it might be time to give the book a fair go.

The great thing to note is you won’t be too surprised by the twists and turns, seeing as you’re a Bridget Jones expert!

Are you a firm believer of the right person, wrong timing? Well, this story takes that idea to a whole new dimension (literally).

Clementine West is an overworked publicist in love with her unexpected roommate, a handsome man with knack for the kitchen, but the one thing in their way is that he’s from the past – seven years ago to be exact.

Recently watched How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days and hoping to scratch that itch for more?

This regency era novel is the next best thing! Pressured into accepting his proposal, miss Lydia Hanworth has only ten days to convince Lord Ashford to take back his word before it’s publicly announced.

If you’re keen to get into the thick of the romance fantasy genre, this global success is an absolute must! A viral TikTok sensation, this epic saga by Sarah pulls you into a world of supernatural beings and dark temptations that are just so hard to resist.

An instant New York Times bestseller, this gripping novel is the entry to a dystopian world of love, sacrifice, and survival. The tension alone is enough to get you blushing!

Yet another story about two writers falling in love against their free will, but oh so different!

Rosie and Aiden are rivals from the very beginning and absolutely loathe each other. But there’s a fine line between love and hate, and its name is lust.

if you’re a fan of the Bridgerton series, then you’ll definitely love this book.

A widow at only 27 years of age, Eliza is entitled to keep her late husband’s sizable fortune … if she can keep her name out of scandal. But throw in a face from the past and a roguish poet, and she’s in for big trouble.

Imagine having to relive your senior year of university a decade after you’ve supposedly graduated, only to run into your ex-boyfriend? Sounds like a nightmare, but for Lily Lee, it’s her reality! This is a delightfully warm story about the slippery slope of life, hope, and second chances you never saw coming.