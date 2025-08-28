Looking for books to read? Here’s what the New Idea staff are picking off their shelves!

We’ve all been there – struggling to find which books to read next and coming up short of ideas.
But the opposite is way worse! When you’ve got so many books in mind and can’t quite pin it down to one.
To help you narrow your picks down, the team at New Idea are sharing their most favourite (or latest) reads!
From dragon tamers and post-apocalyptic worlds to classic tales and stories of well-known figures, there’s truly something for everyone.
The New Idea team’s favourite books you have to read
Katherine Garside, Art Director –
“This book’s content is quite heavy and uncomfortable at times, but I read it years ago and I’ve never forgotten it!”
Rachel Williams, Acting Editorial Director –
“I cannot stop thinking about this stunningly written book. It’s one of those books that keeps you up far too late because you think ‘just one more chapter’! I sobbed, then I passed it on to my mum, who passed it on to three friends, and they all sobbed! If you haven’t read it, you’re missing out.”
Erin Roberts, Food Content Producer –
“The story spans across eight fantasy novels set in a post-apocalyptic world, many decades (perhaps even centuries) after a global nuclear holocaust. Technically classified as young adult fiction, Obernewtyn is an epic story that will appeal to any high fantasy lover!”
Leigh Credlin, Deputy Editor –
“I’m trying to read more ‘classics’ and am currently midway through this groundbreaking Aussie novel. So far, so good!”
Belad Al-karkhey, Lifestyle Content Producer –
“He’s the man we all know and love – in iconic films such as The Devil Wears Prada, Burlesque and Julie & Julia. But it’s his words (and delicious recipes) that have captured my heart! Follow along to Stanley’s gastronomic journey as he recounts heartfelt moments and intimate memories shaped by the power of food.”
Sarah Iasiello, Senior Copy Editor –
“If you’re after tough/confronting lessons about life that will really put things into perspective. Or if you have trouble saying no and setting healthy boundaries, pick this up!”
Maisy Rae, News Editor –
“In need of a page turner? This one hits the mark! The gritty thriller is full of twists and turns that come together beautifully at the end. I loved the suburban Sydney setting and how real each of the characters felt, almost like you could cast your own friends and family in their place.”
Mathew Mackay, Photo Editor –
“When you think you know all the details surrounding the historic decision of Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential election, Original Sin proves you wrong! If you are a sucker for US Politics like me, then start this immediately.”
Celia Whitley, Entertainment Writer –
“I love a good book that makes me think. Although I felt it started off a bit slow, it’s interesting how the story unravels, and you start to question every character. It’s the first of three Housemaid books in a series – and I can’t wait to pick up the second one!”
Briannah Devlin, Digital Content Producer –
“The memoir is like a big hug and made me feel less alone.”
Melissa Balment (Field), Associate Editor –
“This epic doorstopper of a novel follows the twists and turns of Theodore Decker’s life after his mother is killed – and he survives – a terrorist attack. Don’t bother with the film; instead, immerse yourself in this unusual but incredibly readable and moving modern-day fairy tale.”
Ewan Corness, Copy Editor –
“If you’re sports-mad like me, this is a must-read. Sonny Vaccaro’s memoir offers a fascinating look at his pivotal role in the worlds of sport and sneakers – from spotting a young Michael Jordan to helping turn Nike into the global giant it is today.”
Elizabeth Gracie, Senior Digital Content Producer –
“This retelling of the Trojan War is written from the perspective of Patroclus, a close friend of the Greek hero Achilles. It’s every bit as epic as the language is beautiful, and a must-read for those who like a mixture of action, mythology, and romance.”
Steph De Nobile, Senior Lifestyle Content Producer
“As a lover of rom com, Emily Henry’s latest novel ticked all the boxes for me with a few plot twists and turns that had me glued to the page. Plus, the novel draws inspiration from Princess Diana and Taylor Swift!”
Apostolos Nestor, Deputy Art Director –
“Not since Tolkien has an in-depth tale been created of a Medieval world of Dragons, magic folk to chill your blood, and tragic intertwined sagas of beloved characters as they vie for the ultimate goal – who will sit the Iron throne and rule the seven kingdoms.”
