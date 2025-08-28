Looking for books to read? Here’s what the New Idea staff are picking off their shelves!

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

We’ve all been there – struggling to find which books to read next and coming up short of ideas.

Advertisement

But the opposite is way worse! When you’ve got so many books in mind and can’t quite pin it down to one.

To help you narrow your picks down, the team at New Idea are sharing their most favourite (or latest) reads!

From dragon tamers and post-apocalyptic worlds to classic tales and stories of well-known figures, there’s truly something for everyone.

The New Idea team’s favourite books you have to read

Advertisement

06 The Neighbours by Emma Babbington $22.99 at Amazon Maisy Rae, News Editor – “In need of a page turner? This one hits the mark! The gritty thriller is full of twists and turns that come together beautifully at the end. I loved the suburban Sydney setting and how real each of the characters felt, almost like you could cast your own friends and family in their place.”

Looking for more book recommendations?

Look through our curated lists for a more specific subject or genre of books that will fail to disappoint!