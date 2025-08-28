  •  
Looking for books to read? Here’s what the New Idea staff are picking off their shelves!

Are you a number 3 or number 13 kind of gal?
We’ve all been there – struggling to find which books to read next and coming up short of ideas.

But the opposite is way worse! When you’ve got so many books in mind and can’t quite pin it down to one.

To help you narrow your picks down, the team at New Idea are sharing their most favourite (or latest) reads!

From dragon tamers and post-apocalyptic worlds to classic tales and stories of well-known figures, there’s truly something for everyone.

The New Idea team’s favourite books you have to read

Kate Elizabeth Russell book

01

My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell

$22.99 at Amazon

Katherine Garside, Art Director –

“This book’s content is quite heavy and uncomfortable at times, but I read it years ago and I’ve never forgotten it!”

Kristin Hannah book

02

The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah

$19.99 at Amazon

Rachel Williams, Acting Editorial Director –

“I cannot stop thinking about this stunningly written book. It’s one of those books that keeps you up far too late because you think ‘just one more chapter’! I sobbed, then I passed it on to my mum, who passed it on to three friends, and they all sobbed! If you haven’t read it, you’re missing out.”

Isobelle Carmody book

03

Obernewtyn: Volume 1 by Isobelle Carmody

$22.99 at Amazon

Erin Roberts, Food Content Producer –

“The story spans across eight fantasy novels set in a post-apocalyptic world, many decades (perhaps even centuries) after a global nuclear holocaust. Technically classified as young adult fiction, Obernewtyn is an epic story that will appeal to any high fantasy lover!”

Helen Garner book

04

Monkey Grip by Helen Garner

$22.99 at Amazon

Leigh Credlin, Deputy Editor –

“I’m trying to read more ‘classics’ and am currently midway through this groundbreaking Aussie novel. So far, so good!”

Stanley Tucci memoir

05

Taste by Stanley Tucci

$26.99 at Amazon

Belad Al-karkhey, Lifestyle Content Producer

“He’s the man we all know and love – in iconic films such as The Devil Wears Prada, Burlesque and Julie & Julia. But it’s his words (and delicious recipes) that have captured my heart! Follow along to Stanley’s gastronomic journey as he recounts heartfelt moments and intimate memories shaped by the power of food.”

Mark Manson book

05

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*** by Mark Manson

$29.99 at Amazon

Sarah Iasiello, Senior Copy Editor –

“If you’re after tough/confronting lessons about life that will really put things into perspective. Or if you have trouble saying no and setting healthy boundaries, pick this up!”

Emma Babbington book

06

The Neighbours by Emma Babbington

$22.99 at Amazon

Maisy Rae, News Editor

“In need of a page turner? This one hits the mark! The gritty thriller is full of twists and turns that come together beautifully at the end. I loved the suburban Sydney setting and how real each of the characters felt, almost like you could cast your own friends and family in their place.”

Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson book

07

Original Sin by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson

Mathew Mackay, Photo Editor

“When you think you know all the details surrounding the historic decision of Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential election, Original Sin proves you wrong! If you are a sucker for US Politics like me, then start this immediately.”

Freida McFadden

08

The Housemaid by Freida McFadden

Celia Whitley, Entertainment Writer

“I love a good book that makes me think. Although I felt it started off a bit slow, it’s interesting how the story unravels, and you start to question every character. It’s the first of three Housemaid books in a series – and I can’t wait to pick up the second one!”

Dolly Alderton memoir

09

Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton

$22.99 at Amazon

Briannah Devlin, Digital Content Producer –

“The memoir is like a big hug and made me feel less alone.”

Donna Tartt book

10

The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt

$24.99 at Amazon

Melissa Balment (Field), Associate Editor

“This epic doorstopper of a novel follows the twists and turns of Theodore Decker’s life after his mother is killed – and he survives – a terrorist attack.  Don’t bother with the film; instead, immerse yourself in this unusual but incredibly readable and moving modern-day fairy tale.”

Sonny Vaccaro book

11

Legends and Soles by Sonny Vaccaro with Armen Keteyian

$34.99 at Amazon

Ewan Corness, Copy Editor –

“If you’re sports-mad like me, this is a must-read. Sonny Vaccaro’s memoir offers a fascinating look at his pivotal role in the worlds of sport and sneakers – from spotting a young Michael Jordan to helping turn Nike into the global giant it is today.”

Madeline Miller book

12

The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller

$19.99 at Amazon

Elizabeth Gracie, Senior Digital Content Producer –

“This retelling of the Trojan War is written from the perspective of Patroclus, a close friend of the Greek hero Achilles. It’s every bit as epic as the language is beautiful, and a must-read for those who like a mixture of action, mythology, and romance.”

Emily Henry book

13

Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry

$34.99 at Amazon

Steph De Nobile, Senior Lifestyle Content Producer

“As a lover of rom com, Emily Henry’s latest novel ticked all the boxes for me with a few plot twists and turns that had me glued to the page. Plus, the novel draws inspiration from Princess Diana and Taylor Swift!”

George R.R. Martin book

14

A Game of Thrones by George R.R. Martin

$22.99 at Amazon

Apostolos Nestor, Deputy Art Director –

“Not since Tolkien has an in-depth tale been created of a Medieval world of Dragons, magic folk to chill your blood, and tragic intertwined sagas of beloved characters as they vie for the ultimate goal – who will sit the Iron throne and rule the seven kingdoms.”

Looking for more book recommendations?

Look through our curated lists for a more specific subject or genre of books that will fail to disappoint!

