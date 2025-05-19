There’s nothing quite as thrilling as getting your hands on some new crime books. We might not want to live out these crimes the same way we do with romance, but we certainly love to read them!
If you’re on the hunt for the next best thing, then look no further. From rural crimes to murder mysteries – not to mention the family drama – we know just the books to get your pulse racing!
The 5 best crime books to read in 2025
01
The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
$17.99 (down from $22.99) at qbd.com.au
Lose yourself in the many twists and turns that follow this spellbinding book. The protagonist, a housemaid (what gave it away?), tends to the whims of the Winchester family, particularly the elegant yet cruel Nina, the wife and mother.
02
The Prospect by Fleur McDonald
$22.99 (down from $34.99) at qbd.com.au
Dubbed the queen of rural crime, Fleur is back with a thrilling new series set in Kalgoorie in Western Sydney – a red dust region rich for its history of mining gold. Follow investigative journo Zara and her partner, policeman Jack, as they embark on their new lives in the bush city and dig up more than they’d ever bargained for.
03
Scrublands by Chris Hammer
$22.99 at qbd.com.au
A book so good, it’s got its own hit TV show! If you’ve seen the adaptation, that’s no excuse – get a copy and read the original story as it unfolds. Follow troubled journo Martin as he heads to a country town smeared with the mark of a horrific crime. A story initially about the 1-year anniversary quickly becomes a search for the real truth of what happened that fateful day.
Family dramas – we love to hate them! But while we might clash every so often, none are as deadly as the Cunninghams. A clever spin on the classic ‘whodunnit’ murder mystery plot, this book will have you itching for answers at every page turn.
05
The Grapevine by Kate Kemp
$24.99 (down from $32.99) at qbd.com.au
Get ready, because this book takes us back to the height of good old’ Canberra suburbia in the summer of 1979. News of a man’s death spreads quickly across the neighbourhood as rumours fly, and suspicions threaten to unravel well-kept secrets.