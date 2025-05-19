Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

There’s nothing quite as thrilling as getting your hands on some new crime books. We might not want to live out these crimes the same way we do with romance, but we certainly love to read them!

If you’re on the hunt for the next best thing, then look no further. From rural crimes to murder mysteries – not to mention the family drama – we know just the books to get your pulse racing!

The 5 best crime books to read in 2025

05 The Grapevine by Kate Kemp $24.99 (down from $32.99) at qbd.com.au Get ready, because this book takes us back to the height of good old’ Canberra suburbia in the summer of 1979. News of a man’s death spreads quickly across the neighbourhood as rumours fly, and suspicions threaten to unravel well-kept secrets.

