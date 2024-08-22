If you liked DAHMER, you’re going to love this docuseries about another high-profile case from the 90s… the story of Lyle and Erik Menendez, better known as the Menendez brothers.



Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is the second installment of the Monster anthology series by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, and will tell the story of the two brothers who killed their parents on August 20, 1989.

Their story has been covered various times and in many ways, however, this new season will see a cast act out the story, just like in the first installment, DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Lyle and Erik Menendez. (Credit: Getty)

WHAT IS MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY ABOUT?

The Menendez brothers documentary, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, explores the dramatic case of Lyle and Erik Menendez, who shot their parents in their Beverly Hills home in 1989. The brothers claimed they were driven to murder by years of abuse, while prosecutors contended their true motive was to inherit the family’s fortune.

WHO IS CAST?

Lyle and Erik Menendez will be played by Nicholas Chavez, best known for his role in General Hospital, and Cooper Koch, known for A New York Christmas Wedding and Swallowed.



Javier Bardem, best known for Skyfall, No Country for Old Men, and Eat Pray Love, will play Jose Menendez, Lyle and Erik’s father. Their mother, Kitty Menendez, will be played by Chloë Sevigny, who is known for We Are Who We Are, Big Love, and Boys Don’t Cry.

(Credit: Getty)

WHERE CAN I WATCH MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY?

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will be available on Netflix from September 19, 2024.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE MENENDEZ BROTHERS DOCUMENTARY IN AUSTRALIA?

In the meantime, you can learn more about their story and watch one of the TV shows already made about the Menendez brothers.



Menendez Brothers: Victims or Villians is available to stream on Stan. You can watch it here.

Other documentaries made about Erik and Lyle Menendez such as The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All and Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers, are not currently available in Australia.