In a time where raising kids without constant screen time feels almost impossible, books can often be the saving grace that keeps your little ones entertained.

Whether you’re aiming to improve your child’s reading capabilities or you’re hoping to share your love of books with your tweens, we’ve got you sorted.

Save your time and effort scouring through the book aisles and scroll through our list of book suggestions, catering to ages from one to 12 years old. And with plenty of variety in genre and style, they won’t get bored that easily!

The best books for kids aged 1-4 years

The best books for kids aged 4-6

The best books for kids aged 7-9

The best books for kids aged 10-12

What are good kids’ books?

With so many good kids’ books on offer, it’s important to tailor your search based on your child’s interests. Age is an important indicator of what your child is ready for.

Once you’ve narrowed down the book genre and what is age-appropriate (refer to our categories), let them have their pick! Allowing them to choose what they read (when appropriate) can give your little one a sense of confidence and motivation to read, knowing that it was their personal choice. Any kids’ book can be good, so long as your child enjoys the journey!

