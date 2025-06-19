In a time where raising kids without constant screen time feels almost impossible, books can often be the saving grace that keeps your little ones entertained.
Whether you’re aiming to improve your child’s reading capabilities or you’re hoping to share your love of books with your tweens, we’ve got you sorted.
Save your time and effort scouring through the book aisles and scroll through our list of book suggestions, catering to ages from one to 12 years old. And with plenty of variety in genre and style, they won’t get bored that easily!
The best books for kids aged 1-4 years
01
This classic has entertained multiple generations of Aussie kids in and out of classrooms – it won’t disappoint you now! But be warned, it may call for some snacks post-read.
02
Where’s Bluey?
$10.00 at amazon.com.au
We all know and love the timeless Where’s Wally? books, but this Where’s Bluey? Search-and-find is the ultimate bookshelf activity to gift to any Bluey fans! Forget about putting on cartoons, this will have them entertained for hours and hours.
This clever little book does more than just rhyme; it fosters hope and nurtures love. Filled with colourful, quirky illustrations and a universal message about the endless possibilities that the future has to offer a growing bud, you and your little one are in for a treat.
04
The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson & Axel Scheffler
$12.74 (down from $14.99) at qbd.com.au
This best-selling phenomenon has sold 13.5 million copies worldwide for a reason – just give it a go and see why. The quick-witted mouse and hungry Gruffalo are the perfect duo to have your kids giggling and smiling well into their sleep after story time.
The best books for kids aged 4-6
Who would have thought that a cat, a dog, a bird, and a frog would be the perfect companions for a flying witch? From flying high to escaping a hungry dragon, there’s a lot that happens to make the odd bunch such dear friends in the end, but the journey is so fun!
02
Opening up deeper conversations on love and connection, this beautiful storybook is the perfect tool for kids struggling with separation anxiety, loss, and grief. Whether it’s for the first time or they just need the reminder, the invisible string message always feels like a warm cup of cocoa on a rainy winter day.
03
Oh, The Places You’ll Go by Dr Seuss
$10.19 (down from $11.99) at qbd.com.au
The dazzling Dr Seuss is no stranger to the highs and lows of life, bestowing his colourful and thought-provoking words of wisdom to his little loyal readers. A story of misfortunes and hope, this short book is the perfect reminder that life is one big slippery slope!
04
The beautiful rainbow fish is often sad and lonely, until he learns the power of sacrifice and sharing with others. An educational read for any children struggling to learn how to share!
The best books for kids aged 7-9
01
The BFG by Roald Dahl
$14.44 (down from $16.99) at qbd.com.au
Help your child follow along as Sophie and her friend, the Big Friendly Giant (BFG), search and stop other giants in Giant Country from eating all the human beans!
02
Welcome to Country by Aunty Joy Murphy & Lisa Kennedy
$12.99 (down from $26.99) at qbd.com.au
This welcome to Country is a perfect introduction to the customs and symbols of Indigenous people if you’re looking to educate and inspire your children. Read along as Aunty Joy Wandin Murphy welcomes you to the traditional lands of the Wurundjeri people and gives meaning to the rich history and culture written in the land.
03
Matilda by Roald Dahl
$14.44 (down from $16.99) at qbd.com.au
Matilda is a brilliant child who loves to read, but she’s got a little magical secret… Follow the brave and kind heroine as she faces bullies disguised as headmistresses and parents and shows them just how special she is!
04
Dog Man by Dav Pilkey
$15.99 (down from $21.99) at qbd.com.au
With the head of a dog and the body of a human, Dog Man is the ultimate hero cop sniffing out crime in his city. From the creator of the Captain Underpants series, you just know you’re in for a treat with this one!
The best books for kids aged 10-12
01
Coraline by Neil Gaiman
$14.44 (down from $16.99) at qbd.com.au
Coraline is a girl stuck between two homes, two worlds, and two families as different as night and day. Will the lady with button eyes, claiming to be her mother in ‘the other house’, get in the way of her staying with her real family? The plot thickens…
02
Star Wars: The Original Trilogy (A Graphic Novel)
$16.99 (down from $19.99) at qbd.com.au
If your child is finding it difficult to get into books, then graphic novels are your ‘only hope’! Starting with the original Star Wars trilogy, you’ll have them hooked from the first page.
03
Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone by J.K. Rowling
$16.14 (down from $18.99) at qbd.com.au
Need we say much? It’s Harry Potter – the quintessential kids’ book. Since the series was first released, it’s become a rite of passage to grow up waiting for that darn Hogwarts letter to turn up at your door. I’m still waiting on mine! Fingers crossed.
04
The Wild Robot by Peter Brown
$12.99 (down from $16.99) at qbd.com.au
If your child is a fan of the film or has yet to see it, then they’re in for the discovery of a lifetime! Follow Roz, the wild robot, as she survives on a remote island by adapting to her surroundings and learning from the island’s many animal inhabitants, who hesitate to warm up to her initially. It’s funny, it’s thought-provoking, and it’s incredibly heartwarming.
What are good kids’ books?
With so many good kids’ books on offer, it’s important to tailor your search based on your child’s interests. Age is an important indicator of what your child is ready for.
Once you’ve narrowed down the book genre and what is age-appropriate (refer to our categories), let them have their pick! Allowing them to choose what they read (when appropriate) can give your little one a sense of confidence and motivation to read, knowing that it was their personal choice. Any kids’ book can be good, so long as your child enjoys the journey!