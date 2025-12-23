New year, new you! 26 goals for 2026 that you won’t forget by February

When it comes to new year’s resolutions, you’ve probably heard it all before – and maybe from yourself!

Advertisement

Phrases like “I’ll lose 5kg” or “I’m going to completely reinvent myself” have long been uttered on December 31, but are they realistic?

Oftentimes, these resolutions come without an instruction manual, making them feel unattainable and left forgotten once February arrives.

Have you started thinking about new year’s resolutions? (Credit: Canva)

What’s a good resolution for the New Year?

This is why setting small, actionable goals can make all the difference in the world on January 1.

Advertisement

To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best achievable resolutions for a new year focused on health, wellness and a better you.

But the real kicker? You don’t have to wait for the countdown to start incorporating these everyday steps into your routine!

Check them all out below.

26 new year’s resolutions to keep you in check in 2026

Be gentle and treat yourself with kindness. Stay hydrated and drink 1-2 litres of water per day. Cut down your intake of sugar and processed foods. Limit your screen time, particularly before bed. Consider therapy or counselling for personal growth. Enjoy a book, or an audiobook, every 1-2 months. Eat and cook with seasonal produce. Try a shared hobby or activity with your partner. Track your spending with a budget planner. Support local businesses around you. Celebrate your wins – both big and small. Move your body in ways you can enjoy, such as Zumba. Make the time to rekindle an old hobby of yours. Work on improving your communication skills with loved ones. Stay on top of your health with checkups throughout the year. Volunteer for a cause you care about. Go on a daily walk to encourage healthy movement. Plan and go on one or two weekend trips or staycations. Have a digital detox day once a week. Set healthy boundaries with friends, family, and work colleagues. Spend less time comparing yourself to others and focus on what makes you happy. Do one small act of kindness each week, like leaving a note, donating clothes or helping a neighbour. Focus on doing one thing at a time instead of trying to multitask everything. Practice saying no more often and protect your time without guilt. Grow something from scratch, such as herbs, a plant cutting, or flowers in pots. Spend more time around people who make you laugh.

5 essentials to help you in 2026

Advertisement