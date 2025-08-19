Walk while you work: the easiest way to get your steps in

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Long work days, expensive gym memberships and unpredictable weather shouldn’t mean putting your fitness goals on hold.

Which is exactly why we’ve seen a rise in the popularity of walking pads. These compact, quiet machines (think a smaller variation of a traditional treadmill) let you walk while you work, while watching TV, or simply while avoiding extreme weather.

Generally, walking pads are low-profile and are slim enough to be tucked away underneath a desk or sofa, while still being light enough to move when you want to use them.

Whether you’re working from home or just want to get a few extra steps into your day, a walking pad bridges the gap between productivity and self care.

To help you navigate the growing array of options available, we’ve curated the best walking pads Australia has to offer right now.

MERACH Walking Pad Treadmill $289.99 at Amazon Equipped with whisper-quiet motor technology, the MERACH walking pad blends apartment-friendly operation with durable, commercial-grade performance—making it ideal for phone-friendly stride sessions during work. Key features: Near-silent 2.75 HP motor

Supports up to 120 kg

Walking speeds of 1–6.1 km/h

Heat-resistant motor design

Built-in noise-dampening

Compact under-desk fit

AIRHOT Under Desk Treadmill $199.99 at Amazon The AIRHOT walking pad is a sleek, space-saving solution — at just 10.5 cm thick when folded to be stored — with a smooth LED display and remote control, perfect for blending walking with work or leisure. Key features: Ultra-thin design

Walking speeds of 1–6 km/h

Low-noise operation with a 2.5 HP motor

LED display

Advwin 3 in 1 Walking Pad Treadmill $239 at Amazon This Advwin walking pad prioritises comfort with a shock-absorbing belt and quiet motor — a great match for daily walking, light jogging, and office use. Key features: Built-in shock-absorbing surface

Quiet motor

Non-slip belt

LED display

Sturdy alloy-steel frame supports up to 120 kg

ACTFLAME Walking Pad Under Desk $199.99 at Amazon ACTFLAME nails portability with its ultra-slim (approx. 10.5 cm) thickness and built-in wheels. With the ability to increase incline, this walking pad allows for walking while working, as well as a serious workout. Key features: Exceptionally compact

2 Shock Absorb Cushions

5-layer anti-slip belt

Speed range of 1-6 km/h

5% incline

LIFESPAN WalkingPad X21 $1,648.99 $1,199 at Decathlon The WalkingPad X21 offers both walking and light jogging capabilities in a foldable, stylish format. With an ultra-slim profile, it's a perfect fit for small apartments, under standing desks, or even tucked away in a closet. Key features: Double-fold design with drop-down handrail

Wide speed range (1 to 12 km/h) with 0.1 increments

Integrated OLED/LED display with smart dial

Tablet/phone holder included

YOPOWER Under Desk Walking Pad $169 at Big W The YOPOWER Under Desk Walking Pad arrives pre-assembled and offers an accessible speed range, making it perfect for casual walkers and those starting their fitness journeys. Key features: Speed Range of 1–8 km/h

Clear LED Display

120 kg load capacity

16.5 kg and includes basic portability features

What’s the difference between a walking pad and a treadmill? Walking pads are slim, compact, and quieter than traditional treadmills — designed for light-duty walking rather than intense running. They’re perfect for under-desk placement and smaller spaces.

Are walking pads safe to use at home? Yes, in fact, they’re designed to do so — most come with safety features like shock cushions, non-slip belts, remote emergency stop, and sturdy frames. Always use on even flooring and avoid loose rugs. How much space do I need for a walking pad? Most models are compact (around 120 cm long by 50 cm wide) and fold down to fit easily under beds or desks.