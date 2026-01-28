The expert’s SMART guide to realistic weight loss goals

Talking to a health professional about weight has often been uncomfortable, but it is now more important than ever.

With more than 60 per cent of adult Australians overweight or living with obesity, creating a plan for healthy weight management could be life-changing.

That’s why we’ve partnered with TerryWhite Chemmart to help answer your top questions (see below).

Professional health can be the motivation you need to prioritise your health. (Credit: Supplied)

Get proactive about health

Living overweight or with obesity affects four in five older Australians aged between 65 and 74 years, according to research.

If this impacts you, professional advice can help.

But before booking to see your GP, it’s worth speaking to a pharmacist about your situation.

From measuring your current health metrics to determining a meal plan, and even offering valuable advice on medication, they can help you get from point A to Z the right way.

Boost your energy with nutritious food. (Credit: Supplied)

Nutrition is your friend

More than 95 per cent of adults aren’t eating enough fruit and vegetables, according to national sources.

The recommended dietary intake for adults is five serves of vegies and two serves of fruit per day.

And despite already being significantly under, one study reckons Aussies will be eating even less of the good stuff by 2030.

To combat this, eat more fruits, veggies, lean protein, and whole foods to boost fullness and energy.

It’s important not to over-discipline.

Rigid rules can lead to stress, which can lead to over-eating and ‘breaking’ your diet, leaving you feeling less confident.

Focus on what matters and let go of the pressure. (Credit: Supplied)

Your priorities matter

It’s time to prioritise your health, and that means letting go of the pressure, guilt, and shame that are so often associated with trying to lose or manage weight.

Obsessing over numbers or “perfect” eating only adds stress, whereas treating yourself with kindness and prioritising balance can create sustainable change.

When you focus on how you feel – your energy, mood, strength, and confidence – healthy habits become far more attainable.

Choose one small thing you can do daily (like a short walk) and also incorporate activities you enjoy, such as dancing.

Get your health back on track with a helping hand. TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist, Tim Sav answers your questions.

How can I stay on track with my weight-loss goals?

Setting SMART goals (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) works well for weight loss because it helps turn vague hopes into something clear, realistic, and trackable.

While statements like “I want to lose weight” are valid, SMART goals (e.g., “I want to lose 15 kilos in 24 weeks by tracking my meals and walking at least 30 minutes five times a week”) can help you stay grounded, celebrate progress, and bounce back after setbacks.

How can you, as a pharmacist, help me manage my weight?

We’re your accessible and trusted health professionals.

We can help you measure and monitor your key weight-loss metrics, review whether any of your current medications may be contributing to weight gain, and offer advice on lifestyle changes.

If you’re thinking about meal replacements or even medical weight loss, we can also guide you on suitable options to fit your needs.

How do I know if medical weight loss is right for me?

Prescription weight-loss medications are not suitable for everyone and may depend on your age, lifestyle factors, medical history, and weight-loss goals.

Our telehealth medical weight loss consultation offers confidential access to a medical practitioner who can assess the suitability of these prescription weight-loss medications for you and if suitable, make a prescription.

For more information, head to terrywhitechemmart.com.au

