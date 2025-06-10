Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

Ever wondered why that bottle of turmeric in your pantry is so yellow? Or what turmeric does to the body? The answer lies in curcumin – a bright chemical that serves as the main active ingredient. Along with giving turmeric its colour, curcumin is the reason for most of turmeric’s natural healing properties. But what are those health benefits?

As a natural anti-inflammatory, curcumin has been shown to help alleviate symptoms of joint pain and a number of autoimmune disorders. It’s an antioxidant, meaning it can protect our cells against damage from free radicals.

If you’re struggling with aching joints or a winter flare-up, then consider incorporating turmeric into your daily routine. Though, be sure to advise your doctor of any supplements you’re interested in taking.

While the spice is ancient news, it’s relatively new for Western medicine, and taking supplements may interfere with certain medications.

The ancient spice has been known to produce health benefits for centuries. (Credit: Getty)

What does curcumin do for the body?

One expert intrigued by curcumin’s healing powers is Dr Harrison Weisinger, a co-founder of Kurk. Known for their high-absorption curcumin extract that works to reduce inflammation, Dr Weisinger and his team are all for the changing times.

As we age, chronic inflammation becomes a major factor in the development of common age-related health issues, according to Dr Weisinger.

“It’s now linked to nearly every age-related disease seen in medical practice – cardiovascular disease, neurodegeneration, metabolic dysfunction, cancer, and arthritis,” he says. “For women, there’s a clear shift during menopause.”

However, curcumin on its own is very poorly absorbed – less than one per cent reaches the bloodstream, according to Dr Weisinger.

“Unless you’re using a formulation tested for bioavailability, you’re not going to get much effect,” he explains. “With Kurk, absorption was the first thing we tackled.”

Designing Kurk wasn’t just about reducing pain, he says, but about supporting the body’s ability to function as we age. The extract works to improve blood sugar levels, improving fat metabolism.

Curcumin works wonders for chronic inflammation and joint pain. (Credit: Canva)

What are the health benefits of curcumin?

As women grow older, heart health becomes increasingly important. One Australian woman dies from cardiovascular disease every hour, according to the Heart Foundation.

Curcumin supports cardiovascular wellness by protecting blood vessels from oxidised LDL cholesterol (the ‘bad’ cholesterol), which is the root cause of fat build-up on the artery walls, according to Dr Weisinger.

Curcumin might also help relieve some menopausal symptoms, he adds, especially those related to inflammation, mood, and joint discomfort.

“While it’s not a hormone, curcumin has properties that can support overall wellbeing during menopause,” Dr Weisinger says.

Studies even suggest curcumin as a promising potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, a type of dementia, and dementia is the leading cause of death for Australian women.

