“I thought that was it”: Clint Stanaway struggle sparks flood of love

He’s thrilled to be expecting a baby with his “close friend” The Block star Eliza Paschke, but details about the time former Weekend Today Show star Clint Stanaway faced the end of his radio career has sparked a wave of new support on social media.

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Resurfaced footage of an interview Clint – who now co-hosts the Nova 100 breakfast show Jase, Lauren & Clint – discussing the “full on” time he was axed by his former network ARN has done the rounds on Instagram, and it led one former colleague of the star to speak out.

Chatting in a December 2024 episode of the Dos and D podcast, Clint recalled the day he was given his “marching orders” from ARN’s Jase & Lauren breakfast show, explaining it was a development that was “really, really hard to cop”.

Resurfaced footage of Clint Stanaway discussing his axing sparked a wave of new love on social media. (Credit: Instagram/dosandd)

The Melbourne show was famously axed in 2023 to make way for the doomed Kyle & Jackie O Show.

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“We were building some nice numbers, and in the last survey of the year, I think we pulled a nine or a 9.2, which put us at number two in Melbourne FM,” Clint explained of the run-up.

“So you know it was building really nicely. We were having a lot of fun, and then the rumbling started to happen, and lo and behold, we were given the tap on the shoulder.”

Clint recalled how he and Lauren were told their contracts “wouldn’t be renewed, which meant that the show was done”.

“We or I certainly thought that that was it, because you know there’s only so many FM radio stations, so it’s very hard to win a spot, a prize spot on an FM network, especially here in Melbourne where the competition is extraordinary,” the star explained.

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Of course, the show – now named Jase, Lauren & Clint – would end up being picked up by Nova, leading Clint to have “probably the most enjoyable 12 months” of his life.

Clint’s reflection on his challenging time led Channel Nine star Catriona Rowntree to share a message of support, calling Clint a “genuinely gorgeous human being”.

Other fans of the star also weighed in, calling him the “King” and declaring, “We love you Clint.”

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And certainly, life has transformed since Clint left TV and ARN behind to forge a new path.

The star divulged more about how things have changed for the better in an April 2026 interview with Body + Soul.

“It feels different. It feels right,” the star – who previously suffered burnout – shared, describing himself as a “professional sleeper now”.

However, lengthy sleeps might be a thing of the past once Clint becomes a father later this year.

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(Credit: Instagram/cstanaway)

While he’s not in a relationship with the mother of his child, Clint has been open about how he and Eliza will use a “co-parenting model” to create a “different looking family” with no “shortage of love in it”.

His inspiration? His own father.

“If I can be half the man that he is, I’d be very, very happy,” he shared.

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