Kev is one-third of the hilarious “boys” trio on Travel Guides, alongside his mates Dorian and Teng.

However, many might not know about his health battle away from the show.

Read more about it below.

Travel Guides star Kev has spoken about having type 1 diabetes. (Credit: Instagram)

What has Kev from Travel Guides said about having diabetes?

The Travel Guides star has type 1 diabetes, something he mentions in the bio of his private Instagram account.

However, he has previously spoken publicly about living with the chronic disease.

In May 2025, he starred on Channel Nine’s popular game show Tipping Point Australia to raise funds for the Type 1 Foundation alongside several of his fellow guides, including Kevin and Janetta.

The foundation supports, advocates for, and connects families living with type 1 diabetes through education in schools, the wider community, and medical practices.

“I have diabetes, my mum just got diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, so it’s close to home,” he said during the May 27 episode when he explained why he was playing for the charity alongside his best friends.

Together, Kev and Ten raised $7,500 for the Type 1 Foundation, while Dorian watched in the audience.

In 2024, the trio signed on as talent with The Lime Agency, a talent management company. As part of this announcement, they revealed that Kev was interested in advocacy work around diabetes, and had partnered with Medtronic Diabetes Australia – an equipment supplier that provides insulin pumps and glucose monitoring systems to those living with the chronic health condition.

Kev, Dorian, and Teng are staples on Travel Guides. (Credit: Instagram)

Who are the three guys from Travel Guides?

Before they became a staple on the show, Kev, Dorian, and Teng met when they all worked at Target. They have been a part of the show since the second season.

Away from Travel Guides, the trio also work behind the scenes on Channel Nine’s hit show The Block.

Instead of being in front of the camera, Kev works behind it, and Dorian also has various duties. At one point, Teng also worked in the audio department for the show, but now manages his own photo booth business.