What REALLY happened on the Travel Guides cruise ship episode

While Travel Guides doesn’t rely on poorly matched brides and grooms or pot-stirring amateur builders to attract viewers, it’s not without its share of behind-the-scenes drama.

In a recently aired episode, the cast embarked on a luxurious cruise to New Zealand on Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas.

Among those breaking in their sea legs were good mates Kev, Dorian, and Teng, lovebirds Kevin and Janetta, and the Fren family.

According to New Idea’s insider sources, the reality stars enjoyed many of the ship’s offerings, including bingo nights and the impressive music hall.

But things are said to have quickly sailed south when bad weather derailed the production.

“The cast were all furious when we had to miss the Christchurch stop due to the bad weather,” dished a fellow passenger at the time, with filming taking place in December 2024.

“They left four days before the cruise finished, which was not ideal, and they were obviously upset about that.”

Interestingly, the spy also claimed Janetta was quite “stern” when she disembarked the ship, after realising that she had left something on board.

“She was not happy, and that’s all I say,” said the same passenger.

While the Travel Guides cast is very grateful for all the opportunities the show gives them, a separate TV source says the series can often be “very difficult” to be part of.

“You essentially need to take big blocks of time out from the real world, more often than not take leave from a job, expecting to be in one part of the world for a certain amount of time, and that…doesn’t always go to plan,” said the source.

“When you’re a Travel Guide…life is chaotic!”