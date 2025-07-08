Former Gogglebox star Isabelle Richards (née Silbery) has announced that her grandmother, Emmie, has passed away.

She was a fixture on the beloved show with her granddaughter and daughter, Kerry. The trio were known for their frank opinions on the couch and the stories they shared.

“Our Emmie, waited for me to come home for one last snuggle. Her last words ‘I’m ready to hang up now’ 💔❤️,” Isabella shared in a joint Instagram post announcing the heartbreaking news on July 8.

Former Gogglebox star Isabelle confirmed that her grandmother Emmie passed away. (Credit: Insatgram)

“She was 96, an orphan, a nurse, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, the oldest woman on TV, a great-grandmother, an author and so much more. Thank you for loving her as much as we did and will forever. Have a big rest now – you deserve it. Xxxxx”

Fans have been quick to send their condolences.

“Sending all my love to you all. Rest in peace out beloved Emmie ❤️,” Gogglebox star Holly Dalton wrote.

“Big love to you all – you know how much I loved Emmie, and all of you. Thank you for your kindness, humour and wisdom on the box ❤️,” ABC journalist Virginia Trioli added.

The Silbery women were a beloved trio on Gogglebox. (Credit: Channel 10)

Others thanked the family for being a part of the show.

“Condolences to you and yours. Thank you for welcoming us into your lounge room and sharing you’re wonderful Nan with us ❤️,” another follower commented.

“😢❤️ RIP to Australia’s Grandma,” another said.

The three women joined Gogglebox in 2016, and Emmie left in 2023, after she was diagnosed with dementia.

“We are sad to announce that Emmie won’t be joining us on the couch for @goggleboxau this season,” they said in an Instagram post at the time.

“It’s been a very challenging time for our family and we’ve had to make some difficult decisions. Emmie will be watching & rest assured she’s happy and being cared for.”

Isabelle and Ruby stayed on the show until 2024.

The Silbery women also shared their stories in their joint book Out of the Box: Raw and hilarious tales of heartache, triumph and truth.

