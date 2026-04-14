Australian Survivor is packing its bags for a brand new filming location

With Australian Survivor: Redemption almost over, we’re already looking ahead to next season.

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And there’s a huge change coming – Australian Survivor will be moving its filming location to Malaysia!

Keep scrolling for everything we know so far.

Australian Survivor: Redemption winner Caleb Beeby with host David Genat. (Credit: Channel 10)

Where was Australian Survivor: Redemption 2026 filmed?

Australian Survivor: Redemption was filmed in Samoa – and if you’ve watched even one episode, you’ll know it was no picnic.

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The island has hosted multiple seasons of the show, and the conditions remain as brutal as ever.

Executive Producer Tim Ali previously summed it up well.

“We thought the outback was going to be hard, but we soon realised that Samoa is just as hard, if not harder, for a whole different range of reasons,” he told Mediaweek in 2023.

“The thing about Samoa is that there’s so much moisture in the air, it’s really wet. That really bogs everything down. Clothes don’t dry, and it’s hard to make a fire.”

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2026 players in Upolu, Samoa (Credit: Channel 10)

Where has Australian Survivor been filmed before?

The show has had quite the travel history since it launched back in 2001.

The very first season was filmed right here in Australia, on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia.

Then, after a five-year break, it returned in 2006 with a celebrity cast in Vanuatu, before Channel 10 rebooted the format in 2016 and headed to Samoa for the first time.

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Seasons five and six took the show to Suvasavu in Fiji, before COVID-19 forced production back to Australian soil for two seasons — first in Cloncurry in outback Queensland, then in Charters Towers.

“It’s a harsher environment – the temperatures are just so extreme,” former host Jonathan LaPaglia told our sister publication TV Week in July 2021 ahead of the outback season launch.

“When we first got there, the temperature during the day was close to 40 degrees. An hour out in that just melts your brain — you can’t think anymore, you’re nauseous, and it’s really tough.”

Since then, the show has been firmly planted in Samoa, with multiple seasons filmed across Upolu and surrounding locations.

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Jonathan LaPaglia hosted 10 seasons of Australian Survivor before he was replaced by three-time player David Genat for the 2026 season. (Credit: Instagram)

Why is Australian Survivor moving to Malaysia?

Fans of the international Survivor franchise will know Malaysia well, as Borneo was the location for the very first season of the American show back in 2000.

For Australian Survivor to head to the same corner of the world seems like a homecoming for the franchise.

It’s a lush, challenging environment that promises to put the 2027 cast through their paces.

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After years of Samoan mud and rain, we can’t wait to see what happens in Malaysia.

Want to apply for Australian Survivor 2027?

Do you think you have what it takes to be the next Australian Survivor?

Now is your chance, because you can apply to be a part of the next season, which will be filmed in 2026 and air in 2027, and we’ve got everything you need to know about how to apply right here.

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