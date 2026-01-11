How Lauren does back to school prep with six kids

There are so many important events that we experience as parents, and our children starting school is a big one.

I find it brings so many mixed emotions as we watch our baby begin this huge new journey.

As exciting as it is to see them enter this new phase of independent life it is hard to not feel a pang of sadness for the baby years left behind.

Lauren Newton’s six children (pictured here in 2024) are growing up so fast! (Credit: Instagram)

End of an era

This year hits especially hard for me as my last baby, Alby, starts school, and my first baby, Sam, ends his school journey with Year 12.

Both are emotional for me in different ways and it is certainly going to be a year of firsts and lasts and plenty of tears.

This year we have Alby in Prep, Perla in Year 1, Monty in Year 4, Lola in Year 8, Eva in Year 11 and Sam in Year 12.

It is going to be a big start, getting everyone settled. For any stage at school, the beginning of the new year can bring anxiety.

From different teachers, to mixing up classmates and sometimes even new schools, it can be a very challenging time.

Lauren Newton says it’s important to involve children in back to school prep. (Credit: Instagram)

Get them involved

Over the years I have found involving the kids in the preparation can help to distract them from feeling anxious.

Getting them to label books and supplies and having all the “new” things ready to go gives them a sense of ownership – and being organised early also helps to avoid the last minute panic.

The added pressure of rushing doesn’t help anybody’s stress levels.

Going back to school can be a stressful time for children. (Credit: Instagram)

Ease back with mates

I also like to make sure the kids connect with a friend in the days leading up to school returning.

No matter their age, they can feel nervous, and speaking or seeing a friend can help to ease the anxiety and remind them of the friendships they may have missed in the long break.

She says it’s important to make sure children feel supported and comfortable. (Credit: Supplied)

Build a support unit

Seeing the kids happy and in an environment where they can thrive is so important, and it’s definitely not a ‘one size fits all’ situation.

I have always told my kids that we work together, and if there is a problem, we find a solution as a team. School is no exception.

I couldn’t leave my child anywhere they were really unhappy, and if a change is needed, then we will make it happen.

It is finding the right fit and balance for each child and making sure they feel supported and comfortable.