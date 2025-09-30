Bye bye, breakage! Meet the hair repair products that can save your strands

Between wild weather changes – hello humidity – and overusing heated styling tools, our strands sure go through a lot.
But, if you’re on the road to haircare recovery or need a savvy solution to your hair woes, we’ve rounded up the best products to have on hand for healthier locks.
The best hair repair products for 2025
The Problem: Weak, Damaged Strands
The Fix:
Look for bond-repairing treatments to help strengthen and restore moisture and switch to targeted shampoos and conditioners.
Use a weekly treatment or mask to build and strengthen bonds keeping hair healthy and smooth.
muk Treat plus+ Bond Restoring Mask
$44.95
Hairification H24 Complex Leave-In Repair Mask
$20
Shea Moisture Bond Repair Shampoo
$23.50
Typebea Damage Repair Conditioner
$40
The Problem: Fine, Thinning Hair
The Fix:
Choose volumising treatments to help enhance fullness or lightweight formulas that won’t weigh down finer strands.
Try treatments or products containing biotin to help strengthen, and hyaluronic acid for a boost of hydration.
Hair ResQ Follicle Stimulator Serum
$21.99
Growth Bomb Growth And Volume Booster Serum
$18.99
John Frieda PROfiller+ Thickening Spray
$20.99
Robe Haircare Thickening Shampoo
$59.99
The Problem: Frizz and Flyaways
The Fix:
Look for formulas that enhance smoothness or contain hydrating properties to lock in moisture and minimise any unwanted frizz.
Always use a heat-activiated treatment or heat protectant spray to keep strands smooth and protected.
Dyson Omega Hydrating Hair Oil
$85
ghd Rehab Dry Hair Nourisher
$60
Fraim Repair Shampoo with Niacinamide
$20
Ouai Anti-Frizz Crème
$54
The Problem: Dehydrated Scalp and Dry Strands
The Fix:
Limit your use of heated tools when possible and choose moisture enhancing products to condition and soothe.
Look for formula’s containing nourishing shea butter or hyaluronic acid to boost moisture.
Nioxin Scalp Purifying Exfoliator
$43
Kerasilk Hydrating Essence
$50
Bondi Boost Heavenly Hydration Moisturising Shampoo
$48
Gisou Honey Milk 5-in-1 Styling Cream
$50