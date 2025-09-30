  •  
Bye bye, breakage! Meet the hair repair products that can save your strands

We've found the perfect solution to all your hair concerns
stephanie de nobile
Brooke Shields getting hair styled next to hair repair productsInstagram
Between wild weather changes – hello humidity – and overusing heated styling tools, our strands sure go through a lot.

But, if you’re on the road to haircare recovery or need a savvy solution to your hair woes, we’ve rounded up the best products to have on hand for healthier locks.

The best hair repair products for 2025

The Problem: Weak, Damaged Strands

The Fix:

Look for bond-repairing treatments to help strengthen and restore moisture and switch to targeted shampoos and conditioners.

Use a weekly treatment or mask to build and strengthen bonds keeping hair healthy and smooth.

Muk Treat plus+ Bond Restoring Mask

muk Treat plus+ Bond Restoring Mask
$44.95

shop now
Hairification H24 Complex Leave-In Hair Repair Mask

Hairification H24 Complex Leave-In Repair Mask 
$20

SHOP NOW
SheaMoisture Bond Repair Shampoo

Shea Moisture Bond Repair Shampoo
$23.50

shop now
Typebea Damage Repair Conditioner

Typebea Damage Repair Conditioner
$40

SHOP NOW
The Problem: Fine, Thinning Hair

The Fix:

Choose volumising treatments to help enhance fullness or lightweight formulas that won’t weigh down finer strands.

Try treatments or products containing biotin to help strengthen, and hyaluronic acid for a boost of hydration.

Hair ResQ Follicle Stimulator Serum

Hair ResQ Follicle Stimulator Serum
$21.99

shop now
Growth Bomb Growth & Volume Booster Serum

Growth Bomb Growth And Volume Booster Serum
$18.99

SHOP NOW
John Frieda PROfiller+ Thickening Spray

John Frieda PROfiller+ Thickening Spray
$20.99

shop now
Robe Haircare Thickening Shampoo

Robe Haircare Thickening Shampoo
$59.99

SHOP NOW

The Problem: Frizz and Flyaways

The Fix:

Look for formulas that enhance smoothness or contain hydrating properties to lock in moisture and minimise any unwanted frizz.

Always use a heat-activiated treatment or heat protectant spray to keep strands smooth and protected.

Dyson Omega Hydrating Hair Oil

Dyson Omega Hydrating Hair Oil
$85

shop now
ghd Rehab Dry Hair Nourisher Cream

ghd Rehab Dry Hair Nourisher
$60

SHOP NOW
Fraim Repair Shampoo with Niacinamide

Fraim Repair Shampoo with Niacinamide
$20

shop now
Ouai Anti-Frizz Crème

Ouai Anti-Frizz Crème
$54

SHOP NOW

The Problem: Dehydrated Scalp and Dry Strands

The Fix:

Limit your use of heated tools when possible and choose moisture enhancing products to condition and soothe.

Look for formula’s containing nourishing shea butter or hyaluronic acid to boost moisture.

Nioxin Scalp Purifying Exfoliator

Nioxin Scalp Purifying Exfoliator
$43

shop now
Kerasilk Hydrating Essence

Kerasilk Hydrating Essence
$50

SHOP NOW
Bondi Boost Heavenly Hydration Moisturising Shampoo

Bondi Boost Heavenly Hydration Moisturising Shampoo
$48

shop now
Gisou Honey Milk 5-in-1 Styling Cream

Gisou Honey Milk 5-in-1 Styling Cream
$50

SHOP NOW

Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

