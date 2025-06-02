  •  
The best plus size clothing brands to shop in store (and online)

Cute, chic and affordable - what's not to love?
Since the early 2010s, after women began challenging the rigid beauty standards, there has been a huge growth in body-positive campaigns, plus-size influencers, models, and a huge variety of size-inclusive brands. Yet most remain as e-commerce businesses with no storefront, making it tricky to try before you buy.

So, when you’re in a pinch and need a new outfit, chain store brands you can visit at your local shopping centre do make life easier. Whether it’s a new work outfit, a dress for the weekend, or some everyday essentials, these popular stores found nationwide can help.

For a long time, however, they only offered up to sizes 12-14, cutting out the plus-size demographic. Thankfully, in recent years, these Australian brands have extended their sizing to be more inclusive and now offer flattering, functional, and stylish collections for all shapes and sizes.

Here are six of the best plus-size clothing brands we can guarantee you’ve walked past multiple times at your local shopping centre, yet might not know they were size-inclusive. Happy shopping!

The best plus-size clothing brands to shop in Australia in 2025

01

City Chic

City Chic is an Australian fashion brand specialising in trendy, curve-inclusive clothing for women in sizes 24-26. With a focus on confidence and empowerment, City Chic offers stylish, figure-flattering designs across dresses, denim, lingerie, and more, so you can express yourself boldly and fashionably.

02

Forever New

Known for its inclusive occasion wear and everyday essentials, the womenswear brand Forever New offers a curve range for sizes up to 24, which is designed to fit and flatter in all the right places. Whether it be a dress or jeans, comfort is at the forefront of its stylish collections.

03

Cotton On

With stores all over the country, this everyday essentials brand is a household name and has made a conscious effort to grow its plus-size range over recent years. Whether you shop online or at selected stores, there is something for everyone. The range includes denim, apparel, pyjamas, and activewear.

04

Sussan

This heritage label loved by Australian women for its comfortable sleepwear, cosy knits and trendy accessories hasn’t always included sizes up to 22. Nowadays, nearly the entire range is available in plus sizes to help cater to its beloved community of women.

05

Commonry

Established in 2020, the relative newcomer offers premium wardrobe essentials for the modern woman with a strong size-inclusive representation across the business. With everything from chic work essentials, elegant dresses, and trending accessories up to a size 22, it’s a one-stop shop for stress-free shopping.

06

You & All

Known for their on-trend designs at an affordable price, You & All caters to every occasion. Whether you’re after summer staples, winter woollies, or a fancy dress, you’ll find everything you need to complete your wardrobe.

Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

