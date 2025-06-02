Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

Since the early 2010s, after women began challenging the rigid beauty standards, there has been a huge growth in body-positive campaigns, plus-size influencers, models, and a huge variety of size-inclusive brands. Yet most remain as e-commerce businesses with no storefront, making it tricky to try before you buy.

Advertisement

So, when you’re in a pinch and need a new outfit, chain store brands you can visit at your local shopping centre do make life easier. Whether it’s a new work outfit, a dress for the weekend, or some everyday essentials, these popular stores found nationwide can help.

For a long time, however, they only offered up to sizes 12-14, cutting out the plus-size demographic. Thankfully, in recent years, these Australian brands have extended their sizing to be more inclusive and now offer flattering, functional, and stylish collections for all shapes and sizes.

Here are six of the best plus-size clothing brands we can guarantee you’ve walked past multiple times at your local shopping centre, yet might not know they were size-inclusive. Happy shopping!

The best plus-size clothing brands to shop in Australia in 2025

(Credit: City Chic ) 01 City Chic City Chic is an Australian fashion brand specialising in trendy, curve-inclusive clothing for women in sizes 24-26. With a focus on confidence and empowerment, City Chic offers stylish, figure-flattering designs across dresses, denim, lingerie, and more, so you can express yourself boldly and fashionably. Shop Now

Advertisement

(Credit: Forever New) 02 Forever New Known for its inclusive occasion wear and everyday essentials, the womenswear brand Forever New offers a curve range for sizes up to 24, which is designed to fit and flatter in all the right places. Whether it be a dress or jeans, comfort is at the forefront of its stylish collections. Shop Now

(Credit: Cotton On ) 03 Cotton On With stores all over the country, this everyday essentials brand is a household name and has made a conscious effort to grow its plus-size range over recent years. Whether you shop online or at selected stores, there is something for everyone. The range includes denim, apparel, pyjamas, and activewear. Shop Now

(Credit: Sussan ) 04 Sussan This heritage label loved by Australian women for its comfortable sleepwear, cosy knits and trendy accessories hasn’t always included sizes up to 22. Nowadays, nearly the entire range is available in plus sizes to help cater to its beloved community of women. Shop Now

(Credit: The Iconic) 05 Commonry Established in 2020, the relative newcomer offers premium wardrobe essentials for the modern woman with a strong size-inclusive representation across the business. With everything from chic work essentials, elegant dresses, and trending accessories up to a size 22, it’s a one-stop shop for stress-free shopping. Shop Now

Advertisement

(Credit: You & All ) 06 You & All Known for their on-trend designs at an affordable price, You & All caters to every occasion. Whether you’re after summer staples, winter woollies, or a fancy dress, you’ll find everything you need to complete your wardrobe. Shop Now