Friends fear for Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston’s next TV project has her nearest and dearest worried she’s stepping into dangerous, all-too-familiar territory.

It’s been announced the actress will be starring in an adaptation of former child star Jennette McCurdy’s controversially titled memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died.

Margot Robbie is producing the 10-episode series for AppleTV+, with Jen, 56, signing on to play Jennette’s late mother, Debra, who the author says was abusive and narcissistic.

Given Jen’s family history and the complicated relationship she had with her own late mother, Nancy Dow, insiders say many are wondering if this is the best move for Jen – even if the baity role is already generating Emmy buzz.

On the set of “The Morning Show” in 2024, in New York City. (Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Did Jennifer Aniston ever forgive her mother?

Jen rarely talks about any dramas and scandals in her private life, but when she does, it’s always to close the door and move on.

Like in 2015, when she announced that her toxic, 10-year feud with mum Nancy was finally over – but not without revealing that the relationship had left some deep scars.

“She had a temper,” Jen told The Hollywood Reporter on growing up with her ambitious, wannabe-actress mother.

She added Nancy would often “scream” and “get hysterical”.

In 1999, Nancy published a memoir that destroyed the already-fragile bond with her daughter.

“She was also very unforgiving,” Jen continued. “She would hold grudges that I found so petty. She was very critical of me. Because she was a model, she was gorgeous, stunning. I wasn’t. I never was.”

Jennifer Aniston and her mum, Nancy Dow. The pair managed to heal before Nancy’s 2016 death.

“Old wounds”

In 2016, the year after that interview, Nancy died of a stroke aged 79.

Jen was relieved that they had mended bridges.

“This [show] is going to reopen some old wounds,” the long-time pal tells New Idea. “But Jen’s got an incredible support network of lifetime friends around her, many of who saw firsthand what she went through [with Nancy].

“She’s not doing this alone and she’s actually finding it cathartic to vent some of her past into her work.

“Of course, there are big differences between Nancy and Debra. Nancy was never physically abusive, but it’s still another way for Jen to process what happened to her and how it could have been much worse.”

The actress with her parents in 1975. (Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Is ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ a true story?

Jennette’s memoir was a New York Times bestseller for more than 80 weeks when it was released in 2022. Forced into acting at age six by Debra, the former Nickelodeon star, now 33, endured traumatic abuse.

In her book, Jennette writes that Debra, obsessed with her role as a “starlet’s mother”, controlled her career, diet and emotions. She also fostered codependency and triggered Jennette’s eating disorders.

Jennette McCurdy, right, with her late mother Debra (Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Debra’s death from breast cancer in 2013 left Jennette struggling with grief – and a new-found feeling of freedom.

“It’s an incredible story that left Jen in tears when she read it. It hit home on so many levels,” adds the pal. “Jennette’s thrilled Jen is on board. They both know how important this work is going to be. It’s brave for Jen to do this, but not surprising. She’s always channelled pain into a role and this will be no different.”

