Home and Away star Georgie Parker undergoes major surgery

Beloved Channel 7 actress Georgie Parker, best known for her role as Roo Stewart on Home and Away, has revealed she is taking time off from the show as she recovers from surgery.

The beloved star took to Instagram in early June 2024 to inform fans that she is three weeks into her rehabilitation after she underwent her second hip replacement the month prior.

Parker shared a series of photos from her hospital bed alongside an informative message about her operation.

“I’ve been busy. Finishing a play and then straight into another theatre ( get it 🥁 ) for a new hip,” she wrote in the caption.

“My second in 6 years, and thank god I had the same brilliant surgeon and his team. I hate the drugs 🤢🥴 but love the rehab.

“I’m 3 weeks post op, recovery is going well and I’ve had the most brilliant support from my family, my work place and my incredible friends 🥰 Practicing patience now while I heal…… so I can get back to work baby 💃🏻🌺✊🏼😃.”

Parker has previously spoken about her battle with scoliosis, something she has lived with since she was 13 years old.

In 2020, the 59-year-old spoke to Body & Soul about her condition and how she looks after her health.

“Every scoliosis is different – it’s like a fingerprint – but mine is all in the torso. I’ve lost about three inches in height. I have to do a lot of strength training,” Georgie told the publication.

The multiple TV WEEK award winner has always had a positive mindset despite her struggle.

“I suppose as far as some people were concerned, I was handicapped or had a physical deformity – and in medical journals, scoliosis is called a deformity – and yet I don’t feel like that describes my body at all,” the mum-of-one exclusively told New Idea in 2018.