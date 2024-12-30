A look back at the cutest viral animal stars of 2024

This year, we have seen animals from around the world grab our attention for a multitude of reasons – but mainly because they’re so darn cute!

From pygmy hippos in Thailand to southern elephant seals in Tasmania, we look back at the adorable creatures who captured our hearts in 2024.

This rosy-cheeked cutie has reached ‘diva’ status! (Credit: Instagram)

MOO DENG

Now known as ‘The People’s Princess’, Moo Deng is the classic example of a viral sensation.

The endangered pygmy hippo took the internet by storm in July when she was born at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand.

The zoo held a Facebook poll to name her – landing on Moo Deng, meaning ‘bouncy pork’ in Thai. Tens of millions of people watched Moo Deng as she frolicked clumsily around her enclosure, playfully munching on her keeper (she’s teething!) and splashing in the water.

A 24-hour livestream was even set up for fans across the world to watch her. Soon, brands like Sephora and Pizza Hut jumped on board and started to use her as part of their marketing campaigns.

Official (and non-official) merchandise was created in her honour, which included hats, pillows, socks, mugs, and bed spreads. She’s even dabbled in politics, correctly predicting the outcome of the 2024 US election by choosing to eat a cake of Donald Trump’s face.

However, her new-found fame has come at a price, with some visitors at her enclosure throwing food and water over her.

Pesto weighs more than his parents combined! (Credit: Newspix)

PESTO THE PENGUIN

Meet Melbourne’s newest celebrity – Pesto the Penguin!

Born on January 31, 2024, this baby king penguin was the largest chick ever born at Sea Life Melbourne.

Weighing in at 23.5kg, his impressive size and fluffy build captured the hearts of animal lovers, with nearly two billion people watching him on social media.

Pesto’s popularity has grown so much that international celebrities, like Katy Perry and Olivia Rodrigo, have even rugged up to meet him in his enclosure. It appears a true star has hatched!

Peggy and Molly’s family have gone viral. (Credit: Instagram @Peggyandmolly)

PEGGY & MOLLY

It’s the tale of two unlikely companions – a magpie and a Staffordshire bull terrier!

In September 2020, Gold Coast couple Juliette Wells and Reece Mortensen discovered an injured magpie at a local dog park. Naming the magpie ‘Molly’, the couple nursed the bird back to health. Molly quickly became best friends with their dogs, Peggy and Ruby.

Their unlikely friendship sparked a social media storm, with their adventures now followed by more than 2.3 million people.

Earlier this year, Molly was controversially removed from the couple’s residence due to native bird rules. However, she was shortly returned after they discovered she couldn’t be rewilded.

Neil loves showing off to the locals. (Credit: Social Media)

NEIL THE SEAL

Since his arrival onshore in July 2022, the cheeky southern elephant seal known as ‘Neil’ has been “terrorizing” the Tasmanian locals – in the cutest way possible!

Known for his love of traffic cones, sleeping (and snoring) in the middle of roads, and tearing up people’s back gardens, this social butterfly now has his own dedicated social media following of more than 850,000 fans. Tourists also flocked to Tasmania to get a glimpse of Neil.

However, in May, Neil was placed into witness protection after local conservationists were worried his popularity could pose a risk to his safety.

We miss you, Neil!

Around 2500 pygmy hippos remain in the world. (Credit: Social media)

HAGGIS THE HIPPO

Moo Deng who? There’s a new wee legend in town … and her name is Haggis!

This tiny endangered pygmy hippo calf was born on October 30, 2024 at Edinburgh Zoo. She was named after Scotland’s national dish.

Fans have already labeled her an “icon”, with some saying “Not to be dramatic but I would die for Haggis” – and we don’t blame them!