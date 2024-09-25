  •  
Popstar Katy Perry announces huge arena tour for 2025

She will be playing five shows across Australia.
Pop superstar Katy Perry has officially announced an arena tour of Australia for 2025 and it is an absolute Teenage Dream!

“Super keen to start the rollout of the THE LIFETIMES TOUR by officially announcing the Australia shows,” the 39-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“1️⃣4️⃣3️⃣ is a party and you’re all invited! Stoked to see you in June 2025 🧡♾️ Get ready for a high-energy singalong to alllllll your faves.”

Katy is known for going all-out on stage. (Credit: Getty)

The tour announcement comes after the release of her new album 143, an album that proves quite a drastic change from her earlier music.

“I set out to create a bold, exuberant, celebratory dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message,” Katy said of her album in a statement.

Now, as well as headlining the 2024 AFL Grand Final in September 2024, Katy will play shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth next June (see full dates below).

Katy Perry Australia tour dates

When can I buy tickets for Katy Perry’s Australia tour 2025?

Tickets are on sale from October 4 (10am local time) via ticketek.com.au.

Telstra Plus member pre-sale begins September 27 (10am local time) and Snaffle pre-sale begins October 1 (9am local time).

Good luck!

