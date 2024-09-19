Padam, Padam Australia’s princess of pop Kylie Minogue has officially confirmed her 2025 Australia tour for her latest album ‘Tension’.

The Can’t Get You Out of My Head singer last toured Australia in 2019 with seven sold-out shows as part of her ‘Golden Tour.’

In the five years since, Kylie has performed only three more times in her birth country including at WorldPride and the QANTAS 100th Gala Dinner in 2023, and at the 2021 State Memorial for Australian record label executive Michael Gudinski.

The tour news didn’t come as a shock to her fans as she had let the news slip in a radio interview in July 2024.



The 56-year-old revealed that her team was “just locking down the details” for an Australian tour during a radio interview with Fox FM’s Fifi, Fev & Nick.



“Maybe I wasn’t meant to say that, but yes!” she said.

Since rising to global stardom in the 1980s, Kylie has toured Australia a record ten times.

More recently, she had her first concert residency at The Venetian Las Vegas from November 3, 2023, to May 4, 2024, where she performed 20 shows.

Shortly after that, she performed in front of tens of thousands of adoring fans at Hyde Park London as part of the British Summer Time concert series.

The two-time Grammy Award winner was also billed as the headline act for Splendour in the Grass in mid-July 2024. However, after less than impressive ticket sales, the yearly Byron Bay music festival was cancelled, much to the disappointment of her fans.

The new album, out October 18, will pull together recent high-profile collaboration singles along with nine brand-new tracks.

A new single, Lights Camera Action, is out next Friday.

Kylie Minogue Australia tour dates

Where can I buy tickets for Kylie Minogue’s Australia tour 2025?

Tickets are on sale from Wednesday, October 2 at 11am (local time) for SYD/BRI/ADL/PER and 1pm (local time) for MEL.



Pre-sale starts on Tuesday, September 24 for Telstra Plus members. The pre-sale begins at 12pm (local time) for PER, 1pm (local time) for SYD/BRY/ADL and 2pm (local time) for MEL.



Kylie.com and Frontier Member pre-sale starts on Thursday, September 26 at 2pm (local time) for PER, 3pm (local time) for SYD/BRI/ADL and 4pm (local time) for MEL.