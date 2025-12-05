Kim Cattrall is married! Sex and the City star says “I do” in intimate London ceremony

Kim Cattrall has married her long-term partner, Russell Thomas.

The Sex and the City star, 69, exchanged vows with the audio engineer, 55, during an intimate ceremony in London.

Their low-key nuptials, which took place on December 4 at Chelsea Old Hall, were attended by just 12 people, according to People.

Kim wore a sophisticated Dior suit for the occasion, which she styled with a bespoke hat designed by Philip Teacy.

Russell wore a dapper suit by Richard James to say “I do” during the private wedding.

But who is Kim’s husband and how long have they been together?

Scroll on for everything you need to know.

Kim Cattrall has married her long-term partner, Russell Thomas. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Kim Cattrall’s husband?

Kim first met her now-husband, Russell, when he was working as an audio engineer at the BBC in 2016.

“We kind of liked each other, we kept in touch and then he came out to Vancouver,” she told PEOPLE back in 2020.

“It was very brave of him because we didn’t really know each other other than having a few meals together. But he came and we got along great and we’ve been together ever since!”

Russell followed Kim on X – formerly known as Twitter – directly after they first met, and the rest is history!

Much like Kim, Russell is also British and was raised in Kent, England.