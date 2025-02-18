You may know her best as the iconic Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City and its sequel And Just Like Like That … but Sarah Jessica Parker is more than just an actress, she’s also a loving wife and mum of three.

The 59-year-old shares son James Wilkie and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell with fellow actor Matthew Broderick, whom she married in 1997.

Yes, despite her character Carrie being the last “single girl” in the Sex and the City universe, in real life she’s actually had the longest marriage out of any of her fellow cast mates.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about Sarah Jessica Parker’s family….

The pair first met in 1991. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Sarah Jessica Parker married to?

After first coming together over a shared love of theatre in 1991, the rest was history and Sarah Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor Matthew Broderick in 1997.

In a 2011 interview with The Telegraph, Sarah admitted that her marriage to Matthew wasn’t without its challenges.

“We’ve been together for 20 years and you have good days, you have decent days, and you have bad days. That’s a marriage.”

She then added: “If you’re in it for the long haul and you want meaningful relationships, you are going to go through lots of different periods.”

These lovebirds have been married for almost 30 years. (Credit: Getty)

As they marked their 21st wedding anniversary, Sarah told PEOPLE magazine that her marriage “has a lot of vitality.”

“If you’re fortunate, it’s like this dazzling organism,” she added.

Speaking of the secret to their enduring relationship, Matthew said it was a mystery to him.

“I don’t know the secret at all, but I, you know, I’m very grateful and I love her. It’s amazing. I mean, I can’t believe that it’s been that long. It doesn’t feel like it,” he told radio station SiriusXM.

Sarah and Matthew share three children together. (Credit: Getty)

Who are Sarah Jessica Parker’s kids?

James, 22, is Sarah’s eldest child and only son whilst twin daughters Tabitha and Marion, 15, were born some seven years later.

Speaking with PEOPLE about her life as a mum of three, Sarah said family life was often “unpredictable.”

“Our lives are unpredictable, and we’re not always here when we want to be,” she said.

“We can’t always do drop-off and pick-up. But I’m proud that our children talk to us in the way that they do. I’m glad that they’re curious people.”

Sarah stunned fans when she revealed her son James’ closet consisted of “hand me downs.” (Credit: Getty)

Meet James

Born on the 28th of October, 2002, James was named after his paternal grandfather, the late actor James Broderick.

Six years on from his birth, Sarah opened up to Parade about finding a parenting style that worked for her.

“I think that if I had raised a child of privilege, I wouldn’t be the working person I am today,” she said.

“I have a great appreciation for work. I think it’s incumbent on my husband and me to really stress and to show James Wilkie by example what it means to owe your community something and that he is not entitled to the benefits of our hard work.”

James is all grown up, and currently studying at Brown University. (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty)

In the same interview, Sarah went on to add that despite her multi-million dollar net worth, James’ wardrobe consisted of mostly hand-me-downs.

“He only wears hand-me-downs because I’ve got all these older nephews. That’s God’s honest truth. Plus, my mother saved all my brother’s clothes. I am not kidding. I don’t think I’ve ever bought him any clothes.”

“Maybe a new winter coat. I do buy him shoes because everybody’s feet are different,” she added.

Since 2021, James has been studying theater at Brown University.

In February 2025 James starred in an episode of CBS’ Elsbeth alongside his actor father Matthew who said he was “so proud and happy to work” with his son.

This isn’t the first time James has been on the silver screen after being cast in a minor role in Apple TV+ thriller Lady in the Lake in 2024.

In February 2024, James shared this rare snap of him and his father. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

Meet the Twins: Tabitha and Marion

Born on the 22nd of June, 2009 via surrogate, these now teens were given the middle names Hodge and Elwell from their mother’s side of the family.

Speaking of the experience, and her gratitude as to being able to welcome not one, but not children into the world via surrogate, Sarah told Access Hollywood that she was “excited.”

“I’m in disbelief. I’m really grateful. I feel really fortunate.”

Lucky for Sarah her two daughters love Hocus Pocus! (Credit: Getty)

Two years on from their birth, Sarah joked on a UK talk show – This Morning – that her two-year-old toddlers both “insisted” on being carried at the exact same time, despite being “like 25 pounds now each.”

Then in 2018, Sarah made some rare comments to PEOPLE about how her twin girls both have “different interests.”

“They’re really devoted to each other, but they’ll also say, “I need time away from her.’ Tabitha can play by herself for hours. Loretta always needs to be checking in. They go to different schools. That’s Tabitha’s idea.”

Even from a young age, Tabitha and Marion were keen fashionistas. (Credit: Getty)

Taking after their glamorous mum, both girls are also keen fashionistas and have accompanied their mum to several media appearances and red carpets over the years.

And luckily for Sarah, the twins are huge fans of 1993 cult film Hocus Pocus and even visited the set of the sequel in 2022.

“They were so excited to meet Bette [Midler] and Kathy [Najimy],” Sarah told PEOPLE.

“Loretta kept asking me, ‘But wait, are we going to meet them as [their characters] Winnie and Mary? Or are we going to meet them as Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy?’”

The girls eventually met their mum’s actress friends and whilst they weren’t in character, they certainly “were in full costume, but they were themselves, which was confounding in some ways.”

