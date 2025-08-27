EXCLUSIVE: Deborra-Lee Furness’ mystery man revealed after marriage split

As her ex-husband, Hugh Jackman, is forced back into hiding with his new love, Sutton Foster, after facing an onslaught of backlash, the same can’t be said for Deborra-lee Furness, who is clearly enjoying her new single life.

The 69-year-old looked happier than she has been in a long time when recently spotted catching up with a handsome male friend in New York.

Smiling and wrapping their arms around each other, the duo could easily have been mistaken for a smitten new couple – only New Idea can reveal the mystery man seen making Deb smile again is in fact one of her closest friends, Nicholas Evans.

Nicholas, 45, has known Deb for 11 years, and the pair are co-founders of Hopeland – an organisation that advocates for vulnerable children.

“It’s having long-time friends like Nick rallying around her that’s helping Deb get back on her feet,” a source close to the duo tells us.

“Getting a divorce has been a huge life adjustment, and now Deb’s a very rich and single lady; she’s making sure she’s got a solid network watching her back.”

The pair have been close friends for more than a decade. (Credit: MEGA)

According to the source, while Deb and Nick are just mates, friends are crossing their fingers that the mum-of-two will soon find love again.

“Deb is ready,” the insider continues. “But she needs friends like Nick by her side to make sure she’s not headed for more heartache.”

Deb and Nick first met back in 2014, and since then, they’ve become thick as thieves.

Not only do they have a shared passion for ensuring all vulnerable children feel safe and are taken care of, but Deb considers him to be her “rock”.

“Nick has been a shoulder to cry on for Deb for the past 12 months,” adds our source.

“He’s also very protective of her and has stepped in as a fierce defender of Deb’s many times.”

And it seems Nick isn’t the only one encouraging Deb to dip her toes back into the dating pool.

“[Her daughter] Ava wants to see her mum happy and in love again, too.”

Deborra-Lee and Hugh’s daughter Ava (pictured with her mum) is keen for her mum to find happiness again. (Credit: Getty)

So much so, we hear Deb’s loyal circle of New York socialite girlfriends has been busy pulling together an impressive list of eligible bachelors to potentially set her up with, including Hollywood heartthrobs Kevin Costner and John Travolta.

“It wasn’t that long ago that Deb couldn’t imagine being with anyone other than Hugh, but now she’s finally ready to embrace the next chapter of her life,” says a close pal.

“It’s nice to see her so excited about what the future holds. She knows that if she’s going to open her heart again to someone, it’s got to be on her terms this time. It’s time to be a teeny bit selfish for the first time in three decades.”