Experience Vivid the right way! Your go-to guide to Sydney’s light festival

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Vivid Sydney is just around the corner, and there are no shortage of ways to see the breathtaking lights.

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But which ones should you go to? We’ve got a list of some of the very best events taking place over the three-week light festival, running from May 22 to June 13, 2026.

From six-course and buffet dinner cruises to a breathtaking tower skywalk, Experience Oz has some of the very best experiences on offer that are worth booking in advance!

Scroll on for all the options.

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