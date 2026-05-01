Experience Vivid the right way! Your go-to guide to Sydney’s light festival

Vivid Sydney is just around the corner, and there are no shortage of ways to see the breathtaking lights.
But which ones should you go to? We’ve got a list of some of the very best events taking place over the three-week light festival, running from May 22 to June 13, 2026.
From six-course and buffet dinner cruises to a breathtaking tower skywalk, Experience Oz has some of the very best experiences on offer that are worth booking in advance!
Scroll on for all the options.
Vivid Sydney Penfolds 6 Course Dinner Cruise
$269.00
If you’re looking for a decadent Vivid experience, then why not sail off on a cruise and enjoy a six-course tasting menu?
Included in the price is the cruise, a six-course meal with matching wines and an open bar of house spirits, beer, liqueur coffee and soft drinks.
Live music is also included on weekend bookings, and you will, of course, get the chance to see the dazzling Vivid lights.
Vivid Sydney Buffet Dinner Cruise with Drink
$55.00
If you’re in the market for a lower budget option, then don’t worry, this cruise is for you!
For just $55, you will sail around Sydney Harbour for 1.5 hours to see the Vivid lights and enjoy a hot buffet meal.
You get a complimentary drink on arrival, and you’ll avoid all the crowds at The Rocks on this sea excursion.
Sydney Tower SKYWALK Tickets
$96.00
If you want an aerial view of the Vivid lights, then why not head up the Sydney Tower for the skywalk experience?
It is Sydney’s highest open-air attraction, and the guided tours will give you a one-of-a-kind view of Vivid.
You will walk 268 metres above Sydney, and the best news? Tickets are valid for five years, so you can always use them another time if your plans change!
Vivid Sydney Night Photography Workshop
$76.00 (down from $96.00)
Learn night photography skills from an award-winning photographer so you get Vivid shots you’ll remember forever!
You’ll see all the best Vivid light installations under the guidance of a photographer, getting all the top tips to remember your experience.
The groups are kept small so you’ll receive personalised attention for the very best results.
Vivid Sydney Tall Ship Dinner Cruise
$89.00
There is a cruise for whatever you’re after during Vivid, and The Rocks end up lit up with cruise ships!
Another option to see the lights from the sea is on the Tall Ship dinner cruise, which includes a sit-down meal.
Wine or juice is also included, and there are endless photo opportunities on the 90-minute journey.
“If you’re looking for a little bit of excitement, you’re welcome to help the captain steer the ship,” a description adds.
Spirits of The Rocks: Sydney’s Dark Past Tour
From $39.00 (20% off during Vivid)
Already done the cruise experience? You can get something very unique with the Spirits of The Rocks experience.
As well as seeing the Vivid hotspots around The Rocks, you will also learn all about the area’s spooky history on this guided 90-minute ghost tour.
“With the vibrant colours of Vivid Sydney lighting up the night, this 90-minute walking tour blends history, mystery and a splash of adventure into an unforgettable evening experience,” a description promises.
Up for a spooky adventure? Don’t miss out on your chance to book.